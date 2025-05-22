Watch live: Justice secretary update on prisons review as chemical castration considered for sex offenders
Watch live as the justice secretary delivers an update on UK prisons reform, in what is the biggest shakeup of sentencing in more than 30 years, in Parliament on Thursday (22 May).
Last week, Shabana Mahmood issued a stark warning that, without reforms to sentencing, prisons across the UK will soon reach capacity.
She is expected to approve a package of “radical” measures intended to free thousands of prisoners.
The recommendations from former Tory justice secretary David Gauke could see criminals who have committed violent or sexual crimes, and are sentenced to more than four years, released on parole at the halfway point.
Serious sex offenders could face mandatory chemical castration under plans set to be agreed by Ms Mahmood.
Other potential steps include releasing and tagging killers once they have served half their sentence, and exploring drugs that "suppress libido”.
Latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures published on Monday show the number of inmates in jails has risen by 2,485 since December 30.
