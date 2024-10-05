Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood is facing pressure from the public to link early releases from prison to drug testing, a new poll suggests.

Polling of 2,001 adults conducted by Opinion Matters revealed 90 per cent think drug testing is important to rehabilitation of prisoners while 77.8 per cent support 24/7 drug monitoring in prisons.

Crucially, 40 per cent would be less concerned about early release if it was linked to drug testing with clean results.

It comes as the government has faced criticism over the early release of thousands of prisoners in the last few weeks because of the overcrowded conditions they discovered when they took power from the Tories.

Mahmood was faced with a prisons overcrowding crisis when taking office ( AFP/Getty )

Many prisoners have been released after serving just 40 per cent of their sentences to make room in the prison system.

To add to concerns the capacity in as yet unopened prisons has been factored into future overcrowding modeling and still does not leave enough capacity in the system over the next five years.

It means that while the government is looking at a further prison building program it is also looking at alternatives with sentencing including home tariffs.

But one of the biggest problems in prisons is drug addiction of inmates and smuggling into jails of drugs. Now a new drugs patch which can monitor prisoners 24/7 is being proposed to help solve the problem.

Last year the government set up drug free wings at prisons in an effort to tackle the problem in the penal system.

The Ministry of Justice said that research showed former prisoners were 19 percentage points less likely to slip back into a life of crime if they were free of drug addiction.

Parts of HMP Hindley were searched and amounts of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered ( Google Maps )

The last government’s prisons drug strategy document outlined the problem: “Between 2012/13 and 2017/18, the rate of positive random tests for ‘traditional’ drugs in prisons increased by 50 per cent, from 7 per cent to 10.6 per cent, and drug use in prisons is now widespread, particularly in male local and category C prisons.”

It added: “The emergence of psychoactive substances such as synthetic cannabinoids has exacerbated the problem, and these are often used in conjunction with other drugs, while we remain aware of problems with the diversion and misuse of prescription medication.”

But despite work on the issue, a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons earlier this year described the problem of drugs in prisons as “a tsunami”.

At one facility, tests found more than half of the 600 prisoners at HMP Hindley near Wigan, were on drugs.

In his report on HMP Hindley, Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, underlined the problems faced by the system.

He said: "A large minority of prisoners had known links to organised crime, so it's unsurprising that the prison had a near tsunami of drugs".

He added: "Combined with the indolence, boredom and frustration created by a really poor regime, and some very inexperienced staff, it is no surprise that the prison just wasn't safe enough."

Andrea Coomber, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, warned: “We see hundreds of men locked inside their cells while drug use, violence and self-harm are rife".

The polling was commissioned for Drug Patch, a company which was established to bring an exciting new and innovative product, the Sweat Patch, to the UK. It is the only product which enables continuous drug monitoring, aimed at supporting individuals throughout their recovery journey.

The polling was commissioned for Drug Patch, a company which was established to bring an exciting new and innovative product, the Sweat Patch, to the UK. It is the only product which enables continuous drug monitoring, aimed at supporting individuals throughout their recovery journey.

The Sweat Patch has been proven in substance abuse courts, probation and recovery programs in the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting, Drug Patch’s lead toxicologist Dr Claire George said: “We are really excited about the potential of this product – it provides a dignified non-invasive way of continuous monitoring which promotes accountability, helping the individual achieve their recovery goals.”