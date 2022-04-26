Priti Patel declared hospitality tickets to the James Bond premier in her role as home secretary as the movie is “connected to executive functions”, a minister has suggested.

The comment from Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis, which prompted laughter, came amid a grilling by the Commons Standards Committee on the difference in the publication dates of gifts and hospitality received by MPs and ministers.

Chris Bryant, the chair of the committee, referenced Ms Patel’s gift to the premier of the latest James Bond film — No Time To Die — on 28 September 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall, which was registed via the Home Office.

The hospitality – courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board – was then made public in February 2022 through transparency data released by the department on a quartely basis.

“She declared that not through the House [of Commons], but through her department,” Mr Bryant said. “Why is that in her ministerial capacity?

In response, Mark Harper, the leader of the Commons, said: “That would be a matter for her register, I don’t know the influence in terms of the constituency... I think it’s fairly obvious then she was invited as the home secretary.”

“It’s entirely right she — I suspect and I would suggest — was invited as the home secretary.”

Asked what the James Bond premier had to do with her role as home secretary, Mr Ellis promoted laughter, as he interjected, saying: “Well, the nature of the film, one could argue, is connected to executive functions.”

Mr Harper added: “The fact we know about that is because it was logged, registered and is now in the public domain. That demonstrates the system works.”

Mr Bryant also added that Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, was invited to the Bond premier by producers Eon, and asked again: “In what sense is that at all in their ministerial capacity?

Mr Harper replied: “Well I think they were clearly invited as the foreign secretary and the home secretary, not as constituency MPs. That was why they were invited.

Quipping back, Mr Bryant said: “What because Bond travels abroad, and she’s in charge of MI6?”

Earlier in the committee session, the Cabinet Office minister Mr Ellis was questioned on timing difference between MPs and ministers declarations being made public.

“The minister is also required to make that declaration speedily, but the publication of it may follow because publication dates are different,” he said.

“It’s important to emphasise the moment of declaration is when that minister makes the declaration via the private office and that maybe even faster than the backbencher registered those tickets”.