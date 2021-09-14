Police leaders have said they are “disappointed” after the home secretary dropped out of a major conference amid a row over a pay freeze.

Priti Patel was expected to address the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) conference in person on Tuesday but sent a pre-recorded video that said she could not travel to the event because of “crucial votes” in parliament.

“This has been a privilege to join your conference today, I value my interactions with policing,” the home secretary added.

The hundreds-strong crowd of officers and delegates did not applaud after her address, which defended the decision not to increase police officers’ pay because of “tough choices” in the pandemic.

Relations had previously soured over the government’s decision not to prioritise police officers for vaccination, rapidly changing and unclear coronavirus legislation and the political response to the policing of different protests.

Chief Superintendent Paul Griffiths, president of the PSA, said it was “disappointing” that Ms Patel did not attend the conference and accused the government of “failing officers and staff”.

It comes as the association takes legal action against the government over police pension changes it alleges are disciminatory.

The PSA said it was informed that Ms Patel, who previously confirmed her attendance, could not make her booked slot on Friday after it sent the Home Office excerpts of Ch Supt Griffiths’ comments.

It offered the home secretary alternative times to speak over the three-day conference, running from Monday to Wednesday, or the opportunity to speak via a live video call but was told that only the pre-recorded message was possible.

John Apter, the chair of the Police Federation, wrote on Twitter: “Very disappointing that the home secretary has not attended.”

He said that he had been due to meet Ms Patel on Thursday, but the meeting had been cancelled by the Home Office.

Labour’s shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, was invited to speak in the home secretary’s former slot.

Asked by an audience member why he was not prevented from attending the conference by the same parliamentary business as Ms Patel, he said a vote pairing system could have been used.

Shadow home secretary Thomas-Symonds spoke in the home secretary’s former slot (Getty)

“I see no reason why we couldn’t have seen the home secretary in person, given that I am here I think our votes might have cancelled each other out today,” he added.

Mr Thomas-Symonds called the government’s decision on police pay “disgraceful” and said the freeze amounted to a “real-terms pay cut”.

“I know how insulted many of you would have been by that decision and rightly so,” he added.

“[The government] were happy to clap for heroes but when it came to securing a fair pay settlement they turned their backs.”

A vote of no confidence in Ms Patel was previously held by the Police Federation, which represents 130,000 rank-and-file officers and said the current system for deciding pay was “not fit for purpose”.

Speaking at the conference, Britain's most senior police officer said officers need a pay review system in which they can have confidence.

Dame Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, told delegates: “For all the police officers who continue to put themselves in harm's way, who have served the public loyally and steadfastly throughout the pandemic, who have been injured, assaulted or abused.

”All the police officers who wake up each day or get ready each night to protect people, to save lives, to prevent crime, to tackle perpetrators, not knowing what the day will hold, and for their families, for all of you, I do believe police deserve a pay rise – and they deserve a fair system for calculating it.”

Ch Supt Griffiths said the pay freeze was “hugely disappointing”, and announced that the PSA was withdrawing from an official remuneration body because the government had “disregarded its independent processes”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 14 September 2021 Heavy rain covers the A149 near Kings Lynn in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 13 September 2021 Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' at Durham Cathedral PA UK news in pictures 12 September 2021 Inspirational young fundraiser Tobias Weller crosses the finish line, near his home in Sheffield, as he completes his latest epic feat where he swam and triked his way to the end of his “awesome” year-long Ironman Challenge. This is the third challenge Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has completed, raising more than £150,000 for his school and Sheffield Children Hospital’s charity PA UK news in pictures 11 September 2021 British player Emma Raducanu, holds up the US Open championship trophy winning the women's singles final of the US Open in New York AP UK news in pictures 10 September 2021 People paddle board during a misty morning in Ullswater, the second largest lake in the Lake District, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 9 September 2021 Troops from Wiltshire based 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers during final inspection at Wellington Barracks in London, ahead of providing troops for the Queen’s Guard PA UK news in pictures 8 September 2021 Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London Reuters UK news in pictures Mixing it up: Painting it up press view in London A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled “Prairie” by British artist, Louise Giovanelli during the exhibition 'Mixing it up: Painting it up' at the Hayward Gallery in London EPA UK news in pictures 6 September 2021 Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange, in the City of London, after open-outcry trading returned for the first time since March 2020, when the Ring was temporarily closed due to the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 5 September 2021 People enjoy the warm weather on Sandbanks beach, Poole PA UK news in pictures 4 September 2021 Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion protest in Trafalgar Square in London. PA UK news in pictures 3 September 2021 South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (centre) wins the Men's 200 metres T61 Final ahead of second placed Great Britain's Richard Whitehead at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2021 A young common seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as hundreds of pregnant grey seals come ashore ready for the start of the pupping season. PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2021 Goldfinches fighting over food in a garden in Strensham, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2021 Gold Medallist Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium Reuters UK news in pictures 30 August 2021 Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a a tea party on Tower Bridge in London EPA UK news in pictures 29 August 2021 A police office tussles with a demonstrator on Cromwell Road outside the Natural History Museum during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion in London PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2021 Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire POOL/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 27 August 2021 Fabio Quartararo crashes during a MotoGP practice session at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 26 August 2021 An Extinction Rebellion activist holds a placard in a fountain surrounded by police officers, during a protest next to Buckingham Palace in London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 August 2021 Gold Medallist Great Britain’s cyclist, Sarah Storey, celebrates after winning the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It was her 15th Paralympic gold Reuters UK news in pictures 24 August 2021 A demonstrator dressed as bee during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion on Whitehall, in central London PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2021 Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan demonstrate outside the Home Office in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 August 2021 Police officers form a line in front of the entrance to the Guildhall, London, where protesters have climbed onto a ledge above the entrance during an Extinction Rebellion stage a protest PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2021 People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with people of Afghanistan, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 20 August 2021 People zip wire across the sea from Bournemouth pier towards the beach. PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2021 Supporters of Geronimo the alpaca gather outside Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 18 August 2021 Former Afghan interpreters and veterans hold a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for support and protection for Afghan interpreters and their families PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2021 Military personnel board the RAF Airbus A400M at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where evacuation flights from Afghanistan have been landing Reuters UK news in pictures 16 August 2021 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes part in a minute's silence at Wolverhampton police station for the victims of the Plymouth mass shooting last week PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2021 2Storm, a ten-metre tall puppet of a mythical goddess of the sea created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics, makes its way alongside the seafront at North Berwick, East Lothian, during a performance at the Fringe By The Sea festival PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2021 A woman and two young girls look at floral tributes in Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2021 Forensic officers in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the shooter, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident on Thursday evening PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2021 Children ride horses in the River Eden in Appleby, Cumbria, during the annual gathering of travellers for the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 11 August 2021 Stella Moris (left) reacts after talking to the media outside the High Court in London, following the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal, n London, following the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal. The US government has won the latest round in its High Court bid to appeal against the decision not to extradite Julian Assange on espionage charges PA UK news in pictures 10 August 2021 Students react after they receive their A-Level results at the Ark Academy, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 August 2021 The final athletes from Great Britain arrive home including Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald (front left-right) at Heathrow Airport, London following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2021 Great Britain's Laura Kenny during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan PA UK news in pictures 7 August 2021 People from the Glasgow Southside community take part in the Govanhill Carnival, an anti-racist celebration of pride, unity and the contributions immigrants have made to the community in Govanhill, at Queen's Park, Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 August 2021 Chijindu Ujah of Britain, Zharnel Hughes of Britain, Richard Kilty of Britain and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Britain celebrate winning silver as they pose with Asha Philip of Britain, Imani Lansiquot of Britain, Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and Daryll Neita of Britain after they won bronze in the women's 4 x 100m relay during Olympic Games Day 14 Getty UK news in pictures 5 August 2021 A protester places flowers on a photograph of an executed man during a demonstration organised by supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to protest against the inauguration of Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2021 England's Joe Root looks on as India's KL Rahul doesn't make it to a catch during day one of Cinch First Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2021 Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals for the Women's Team Pursuit and Men’s Team Sprint during the Track Cycling at the Izu Velodrome on the eleventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan PA UK news in pictures 2 August 2021 Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington competes during the Women’s BMX Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Olympics PA UK news in pictures 1 August 2021 EPA UK news in pictures 31 July 2021 James Guy, Adam Peaty and Kathleen Dawson celebrate winning the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final at the Tokyo Olympics AP UK news in pictures 30 July 2021 Great Britain's Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their Gold and Silver medals respectively for the Cycling BMX Racing at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2021 Team GB's Mallory Franklin during the Women’s Canoe Slalom Final on day six of the Tokyo Olympic Games. She went on to win the silver medal Getty UK news in pictures 28 July 2021 Canoers on Llyn Padarn lake in Snowdonia, Gwynedd. It was announced that the north-west Wales slate landscape has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Status PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2021 A view of one of two areas now being used at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. PA

“We have repeatedly heard from the government that they want a better deal for the police and a worse deal for criminals,” Ch Supt Griffiths said.

“How is a better deal a pay freeze for the people we send out on the frontline during a deadly pandemic?”

Ms Patel defended the pay freeze in her pre-recorded speech, saying the chancellor “could not justify an across-the-board pay increase for public sector workers” because of a disparity with public sector wages affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“He asked the advice of the pay review bodies, proposing to raise pay in the NHS but pause pay rises elsewhere in order to protect jobs,” she said. “None of us wanted to be in this situation.”

Sir Thomas Winsor, HM chief inspector of constabulary, took aim at the wider system of police funding in a speech to the conference.

He said the government’s current annual funding settlements were “incompatible with efficient and effective long-term planning”, and should be extended to five-year chunks that “could not be disturbed by short-term political horizons”.

Sir Thomas said the criminal justice system was “creaking” and highlighted the rocketing court backlog and a “vast reduction in the number of cases brought to justice”.

“This unacceptable delay in taking cases to court will take its toll on the physical and mental health of victims and witnesses and those who are accused,” he added. “Justice delayed is not justice, it is justice denied … the crisis in criminal justice has gone on for far too long.”

Ch Supt Griffiths said the key issues facing policing had “remained unchanged” over the two years of his PSA presidency, despite “promises and commitments to change”.

He said the government’s programme to recruit 20,000 extra police officers over three years failed to include the senior ranks needed to train and manage them, with the number of superintendents rising by only 25 in a year.

“If we want to ensure these new recruits deliver the best possible service to the public, they need to enter infrastructure prepared for them,” he added.

Ms Patel hailed a new police covenant, contained within the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill, as a means of reducing demand and protecting the mental health and wellbeing of officers.

However, police leaders have voiced opposition to other parts of the bill amid concerns that a crackdown on protest will stoke conflict with demonstrators, and that Traveller communities will be discriminated against with new laws criminalising trespass.

The Independent previously revealed that policing bodies were not formally consulted on for the government’s new Beating Crime Plan, which was revealed unexpectedly in July.

The home secretary told the PSA’s conference that the plan and PCSC Bill will work “in tandem” to cut crime.

“A critical element to beating crime is ensuring the police have all the powers they need to do their jobs,” she added. “We gathered the views of police officers and community scrutiny leaders throughout.”