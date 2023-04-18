Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland call for ‘new deal’ on sick pay

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two prominent former cabinet ministers have called for a “new deal” on sick pay for workers.

In an open letter shared today, Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland demanded an extension of statutory sick pay from day one of illness.

Statutory sick pay is currently £110 per week, but Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland are calling for “simple tweaks” amid concerns that the government is currently “subsidising low sick pay”.

The pair, who both served under ex-PM Boris Johnson, argue that their proposed changes to the current system would offer a boost to the British economy.

In a joint article, they wrote: “Our remarkable track record of getting people off benefits and back into work risks being held back by the challenge of ill health and the huge knock-on costs that come with it.

“Simple tweaks to the system would ensure all workers get sick pay paid by their employer from day one if they are ill”

“Changes to sick pay could complement other measures already announced in Jeremy Hunt’s Back to Work budget and encourage this group to return to work and play their part in Britain’s economy,” they said.

The latest official figures show that the number of people off work due to long-term sickness rose to another all-time high, at 2.5 million – up 3.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 7.5 per cent year-on-year and the highest since records began in 1993.

The call was welcomed by Amanda Walters, director of the Safe Sick Pay campaign.

“Extending the UK’s sick pay system to every worker, from day one of an illness, will benefit workers and the wider economy,” she said.

“Our sick pay system should be a world leader in supporting workers and businesses, but one in three workers can’t pay the bills when they get sick. This is causing some people to leave the job market entirely, despite wanting to work.”

Workers are currently eligible for £109.40 a week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) for up to 28 weeks, which can be claimed from the fourth day they are off sick.

If eligible, workers are paid SSP for all the days they are off sick that normally would have been worked, except for the first three.

There are some circumstances when workers can claim SSP for the first three working days they are off sick, the details of which can be found here.