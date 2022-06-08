The government’s borders inspector has expressed his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than a year ago.

David Neal – appointed the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration 14 months ago – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.

“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number occasions, and pre-arranged meeting have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”

Asked if the experience was different from his previous dealings with other departments, Mr Neal said: “It is – I’m disappointed I haven’t spoken to the home secretary, and frustrated, because I think I’ve got things to offer from the position I hold.”

Mr Neal said he had been forced to “switch fire” when it came to dealing with vital issues like the migrant crossings in the English Channel – arranging meetings with junior ministers at the Home Office instead.

The inspector he was “happy” with the engagement of junior ministers and senior civil servants – but repeated his frustration over the failure to speak to Ms Patel. “I think it’s really important that my views and my experience supplement the reports we put before parliament,” he told the select committee.

Mr Neal added: “When it comes to the home secretary, to be honest, I’ve switched fire. I’ve written to her on a number occasions, I’ve had a number of meetings cancelled, I’m not sure what more I can do. So I’ve switched fire to speaking to ministers.”

He said No 10 chief of staff Stephen Barclay – who has a co-ordination role on the small boats crisis at the Cabinet Office – had also declined a meeting to discuss small boats.

The government last month dropped its plan to “push back” small boats carrying migrants towards France shortly before the plan was due to be challenged in court.

Mr Neal said he had not been able to inspect what, if any, training and preparation work Border Force had carried out on the proposal to “push back” small boats. “We’ve not inspected the push-back techniques yet,” he said.

