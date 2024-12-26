Labour preparing for private school closures after VAT raid on fees, suggest reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Contingency plans are underway in Whitehall for a surge in demand for state school places, amid concerns private schools will shut due to fee increases, according to reports.

Officials are bracing for the possibility that some private schools will close when VAT on school fees goes into effect in the new year.

Government sources have told The Times that smaller schools which charge less and are located in more competitive locations are most vulnerable.

However, a government spokesperson also told the newspaper that the idea officials were preparing for a collapse of private schools was “completely misleading”.

Labour will remove the VAT exemption from January and business rates relief for independent schools from April, with parents expected to foot some of the cost.

The move has faced ongoing backlash from the sector but the government has refused to back down.

The government estimates the tax on fees will raise £460m next year, rising to £1.7bn by 2029-30 - money which ministers said would be used to fund 6,500 new teachers for state schools.

On average, the Treasury expects private school fees to increase by around 10 per cent as a result of the introduction of VAT, while it predicts that 35,000 pupils will move into UK state schools “in the long-term steady state”.

A further 2,000 children are expected to leave private schools, consisting of international pupils who do not move into the UK state system or domestic pupils who move into homeschooling.

open image in gallery The government has decided to start charging 20 per cent VAT on private schools from 2025 ( via REUTERS )

Government sources are confident state schools will be able to deal with the increased intake.

One told The Times: “We have to plan for the worst. But there’s a limited amount we can do, so contingency plans are necessary. Officials are monitoring those schools most at risk of closure to help local authorities prepare better where the number in need is significantly greater.”

As many as 20,000 to 40,000 pupils are set to drop out of private schools as a result of the introduction of VAT, according to estimates from the IFS in a report issued last year.

A government spokesperson told The Times that suggestions that officials were braced for the collapse of private schools were “completely misleading”.

The spokesperson added the government routinely uses data to inform policy design and monitors the education system. They emphasised that less than 0.1 per cent of students might switch schools due to the changes and expressed confidence that the state sector can accommodate them.