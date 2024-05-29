RCN nursing chief who led strike action steps down in bid to become Sinn Fein MP

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of the Royal College of Nursing has announced she is stepping down to try to become an MP for Sinn Fein in the General Election.

Pat Cullen, who led nurses across the country into unprecedented strike action, said she is standing down from her role as chief executive and general secretary of the nursing union.

She will be seeking nomination to stand for the republican party in Fermanagh & South Tyrone in the Westminster election in July, saying she is ready to work to better the lives of workers, families and communities.

The mother-of two said in a statement: “I have been in contact with my employers at the Royal College of Nursing to inform them that I have allowed my name to go forward to a selection convention being held in the constituency this week.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in the RCN and to provide leadership every day to hundreds of thousands of hardworking nurses and healthcare staff who always prioritise the delivery of high-quality care to patients.

“After much consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step forward into the political arena to champion the issues and opportunities for the community I love, and that is what I am fully determined to do.”

Paul Vaughan, who chairs the RCN Council, said: “Pat has been a tremendous leader for our profession and put the college on a journey to a brighter future.

“She has been fearless in rooting out longstanding cultural issues internally and speaking truth to power in the health service and politics alike.”

Sinn Fein refuses to take its seats at Westminster because of opposition to the London Parliament’s jurisdiction in Northern Ireland and the oath MPs must make to the King.

The RCN is holding its annual conference next week.

Ms Cullen is the youngest of seven children and grew up in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. She is married with two children and recently became a grandmother.

She holds a degree in nursing and a masters in management and qualified as a registered nurse in 1985 working in a range of community and clinical healthcare settings, before becoming a director of nursing.

She has held senior roles including director of nursing at the Public Health Agency and adviser to the Department of Health, before joining the Royal College of Nursing in 2016, and became the director of the college in Northern Ireland in 2019.

Pat Cullen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) ( PA Wire )

She is an honorary professor of Queen’s University in Belfast.

Earlier this year she warned Rishi Sunak that he cannot meet his waiting list pledge without addressing pay.

She warned Mr Sunak the public would back nurses over the government if any were sacked as part of a new anti-strike crackdown and claimed the upcoming nurses’ walkout will be the biggest strike of its kind in the world.

In an interview with The Independent, Ms Cullen also challenged the “out of touch” prime minister and health secretary Steve Barclay to work a 14-hour shift in a crisis-hit emergency ward.

Pay and safe conditions for nursing staff have been top of the agenda for Ms Cullen and a key focus in her role as general secretary and chief executive of the RCN.

She was a high-profile media figure during strikes by nurses, often joining RCN members on picket lines.