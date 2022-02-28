Putin issued nuclear order in response to Liz Truss comments, Kremlin says

Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in response to comments made by foreign secretary Liz Truss, the chief spokesperson for the Russian president has said.

Mr Putin’s command, issued on Sunday, significantly escalated the crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of a worldwide nuclear conflict.

Today, his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed “unacceptable” comments from Western politicians for prompting the move, and singled out Ms Truss.

“There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russia,” said Mr Peskov.

“I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary.”

It appears that Mr Peskov may have been referring to comments in a Sunday morning TV interview, in which Ms Truss said that if Putin was not stopped in Ukraine it could lead to Nato being dragged into a wider conflict.

“If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, PolanMoldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato,” said the foreign secretary on Sunday.

“We do not want to go there. That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now.”