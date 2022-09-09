Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trade unions postpone annual congress ‘as a mark of respect’ to Queen

TUC congress will be held later in the autumn instead

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 09 September 2022 12:25
Comments
<p>TUC chief Frances O’Grady </p>

TUC chief Frances O’Grady

(PA)

Trade unions have postponed their annual congress "as a mark of respect" following the death of the Queen.

The conference – where unions were expected to rally support for industrial action to defend wages – had been due to take place in Brighton from Sunday 11 to 14 September.

But a spokesperson on Friday confirmed it had been postponed “until later this autumn”.

The decision comes after some unions, including those representing rail workers, cancelled strike days planned for this month.

“The General Council sends our condolences to the King and the Royal Family on the death of the Queen, and recognises her many years of dedicated service to the country," a TUC spokesperson said:

Recommended

“As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone Congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have all called off strikes since the news of the monarch’s death broke on Thursday.

This years TUC conference is one of the most high profile in years because of increasing industrial action by workers over pay in recent months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in