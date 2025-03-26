Reeves’ benefit cuts to plunge 250,000 people into poverty, government admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves’ benefits cuts will push an estimated quarter of a million people, including 50,000 children, into poverty by the end of this decade, according to the government's own impact assessment.

Ministers finally published the document alongside the spring statement, a week after they first outlined moves to slash £5 billion from the welfare bill.

The impact assessment warned the cuts, that will see more than 1 million disabled people lose their benefits, will result in “an additional 250,000 people (including 50,000 children) in relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/30 as a result of modelled changes to social security”.

In response, suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who now sits as an independent, challenged the chancellor, who she said she was earning more than £150,000 and recently took “freebie tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter”, questioning whether this was the change people had voted for.

open image in gallery The chancellor’s benefit cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Reeves insisted that the figures did not take into account the impact of the government’s ‘back to work’ policy, which was expected to “mitigate the poverty impact".

The figures risk reigniting a Labour rebellion over the proposed welfare changes.

The chancellor was forced to announce a swathe of further cuts to benefits after the OBR disputed her initial trance of reforms would save the required £5bn.

Ms Reeves insisted that the government had "inherited a broken" welfare system in which one in eight young people are not in employment, education or training.

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, the chair of the Commons Work and Pensions Committee, told MPs: "All the evidence is pointing to the fact that the cuts to health and disability benefits will lead to increased poverty, including severe poverty, and worsened health conditions as well.

"How will making people sicker and poorer help in terms of driving our economy up and people into jobs?"

open image in gallery Ms Reeves was challeged over recently taking ‘freebie’ tickets to Sabrina Carpenter ( AFP/PA )

Ms Reeves says Labour will put record investment in getting people back to work, pledging “guaranteed, personalised and targeted support”.

Welfare claimants will also be given a “right to try” work, without risk of losing their benefits as part of Labour's overall overhaul of the system.

