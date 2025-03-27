UK politics live: Business secretary calls for ‘cool heads’ after Reeves vows not to ‘escalate US trade wars’
A 25 per cent tariff on vehicles imported to the US will come into effect on 2 April, the US president announced
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said it is a time for “cool heads” as the UK engages with the US over tariff plans despite holding a “different set of views” on trade policy.
“With the US, we’ve said that obviously we have a different set of views to where they’re coming from… you can understand and engage with that even if you don’t necessarily agree with it,” Mr Reynolds said.
It comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK is not planning “at the moment” to introduce retaliatory tariffs on the US after Donald Trump imposed a new trade tax on car imports.
The chancellor disclosed the government is in emergency talks with the US to stop the levy, which is due to take effect next Wednesday.
President Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on all car imports, including from the UK, is another setback to the chancellor after widespread criticism of her spring statement.
Ms Reeves told Sky News: “We’re not at the moment at a position where we want to do anything to escalate these trade wars.”
Starmer backs Reeves’ claim welfare reforms won’t push people into poverty
Sir Keir Starmer agrees with Rachel Reeves’ assertion that the Government’s welfare reforms will not push people into poverty, Downing Street said, despite an impact assessment estimating hundreds of thousands would be.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Of course the Prime Minister shares the sentiment the Chancellor expressed this morning.
“The whole point of this Government’s agenda is to boost living standards and get people back to work so that people are less likely to be in poverty.”
Reynolds leaves door open to changes in digital services tax for US deal
Jonathan Reynolds declined to rule out changing or scrapping the digital services tax (DST) in exchange for exemptions from US tariffs, saying the tax was not something that “can never change”.
Asked whether he would rule out scrapping the tax on tech firms, the Trade Secretary said: “Tech companies paying a fair amount of tax in the UK is something that is incredibly important to us, and I think the British people.
“You will know that DST was introduced as a temporary measure in lieu of an international agreement.”
He added: “We have always been of the view as a country that this has to be something ideally agreed on an international basis, but it’s not that DST has been put in place as something that can never change or we can never have a conversation about it.
“So we are both committed to making sure tech companies pay a fair amount of tax in the UK, for their economic activity in the UK, but we understand the US has cited, as it has to countries around the world, concerns about the specific structure of that.
“So in terms of this conversation, they will want to talk to us about that, it’s not a major part of the conversation though I understand it’s obviously newsworthy given the prominence of all tech companies in our lives, but let’s remember what is our objective as a country here, it’s that fair rate of tax.
“But we have always been willing, the whole point of this was to do that on an international basis.”
Our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
Pensioners and wealthy at risk of tax raid in Budget, IFS warns
Pensioners and wealthy could be at risk of another tax raid by Rachel Reeves in October, the highly-respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank has warned.
Paul Johnson, the director of the IFS, said he was concerned pensions could be targeted because it “looks like a juicy place to go for a lot of money”.
At a briefing on Ms Reeves’ spring statement, he warned that it was a “risky and changing -US cars showed that “all too well”.
He added: “There is a good chance that economic and fiscal forecasts will deteriorate significantly between now and an Autumn Budget.
“If so, she will need to come back for more; which will likely mean raising taxes even further.
“That risks months of speculation over what those tax rises might be – a raid on pensions, a wealth tax on the richest, another hike to capital gains tax?”
He also warned that “mere speculation about increases can cause economic harm. With no sense of a tax strategy, we have no idea which way the Chancellor might turn”.
The Independent's political commentator Andrew Grice is here to answer your questions about Rachel Reeves' spring statement and its potential impact on the economy
Register to submit your question in the comments box under the article below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until he joins the conversation to answer them. Then join him live on this page at 3pm as he tackles as many questions as he can.
Reynolds calls for 'cool heads' over latest Trump tariffs
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said it is a time for “cool heads” as the UK engages with the US over tariff plans despite holding a “different set of views” on trade policy.
“With the US, we’ve said that obviously we have a different set of views to where they’re coming from… you can understand and engage with that even if you don’t necessarily agree with it,” Mr Reynolds told a conference held by think tank Chatham House.
Decisions in the US come from a “belief on their side that it hasn’t got the right tools to deal with particularly overcapacity, and overproduction in some key sectors”, he said.
“This is a time for cool heads and pragmatism and this is how we’re approaching these things.”
The minister admitted that there were “concerns and tensions”, but also said that “the basis of a UK trade strategy has got to be in the UK’s national interest”, adding: “I can’t fight battles for other countries.”
Kruger accuses chancellor of rushing welfare cuts after economic crash
Shadow work and pensions minister Danny Kruger accused the chancellor of creating welfare policy in a “rush” because she “crashed the economy”.
Speaking from the Conservative frontbench, he added: “So they’ve had an emergency budget with cuts to benefits for disabled people. Perhaps, if they weren’t in such a rush, they’d have realised that these crude reforms also impact carers – 150,000 people, who gave up income to look after a loved one, rely on carers allowance to make ends meet, and are now going to lose it.
“So they are balancing the books on the backs of the people least able to take the weight, and that’s Labour, making other people pay for the fiasco of their budget.
“First they came for the farmers, then they came for the pensioners, and now it’s the carers, the most important people in our society doing the most important job a human being can do, not for the money, but for the love. And it’s the least the Government can do to give them our support. It’s what we did in government, so why won’t they?
“Can the minister confirm whether carers allowance was a deliberate target of their reforms, or did they not realise the impact of what they were doing to Pip because of the rush they were in?”
In his response, work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms said Mr Kruger’s “outrage” is “a bit inappropriate”, adding: “We are well aware of the impacts this will have, and that is why we are consulting on those transitional arrangements.”
Labour MP urges government to scrap welfare cuts as ministers stand firm
Labour MP Rachael Maskell has pressed the government to withdraw its cuts to welfare.
The York Central MP said: “Now we’ve had the impact assessment, we’ve seen that nearly 400,000 disabled people are going to be pushed further into poverty, 50,000 of them children, and 150,000 carers are going to lose the lifeline in providing that care. We don’t have a social care system to replace it. Besides, that’s more expensive.
“Today, I just want to speak truth to power, sometimes governments get things wrong, and I ask Government to seriously reflect on these policies. The first half of pathways to work is good, the second half is going to let a lot of people down. Please reflect and please withdraw this policy.”
Work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms replied: “I’m grateful to (Ms Maskell), but we won’t be withdrawing. We’ll certainly be reflecting, and we’ll be consulting properly on the content of the green paper.
“The figures that were published by the Office of Budget Responsibility yesterday showed that the benefit changes on their own would take 250,000 people, 200,000 adults below the poverty line, but that is before any consideration of the impact of the big commitment we are making to employment support, up to a billion pounds a year by the end of the parliament, and that will clearly have a very – my view – a very positive effect in reducing poverty.”
“I think the balance of this package will be a very, very positive one for reducing poverty in the UK,” he added.
Reynolds interrupted by protesters over UK’s sale of F35 jet parts to Israel
Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has been interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters calling for an end to the sale of F35 jet parts to Israel.
At the start of Mr Reynolds’ appearance at a conference on trade hosted by the think tank Chatham House, a demonstrator shouted: “This man and his Government are complicit in genocide.
“The F35s are massacring Palestinian children. They have not stopped the trade of F35s.”
After the protester was removed from the event, Mr Reynolds said: “We have suspended arms exports to Israel.
“We have not suspended F35s because they are integral to our national security and the defence of Ukraine, and people will know the supply chain for the F35 means they cannot be isolated to one country.
“That decision was laid out very clearly in Parliament, so I’m quite happy if he wants to ask a question rather than jump on stage to have that engagement with him.”
He was then interrupted by another protester waving a Palestinian flag and calling for an end to F35 exports, who was subsequently removed.
