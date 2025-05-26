Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves should spend any extra money in the Budget on investment — such as on major rail schemes — to help drive economic growth rather than funding policy U-turns, a former adviser has said.

As the chancellor scrabbles to find billions for a potential hat-trick of benefit U-turns, Jim O’Neill, a former Treasury minister who quit the Conservatives and later advised Ms Reeves, told The Independent that moves to fund policy reversals were driven “by the politics” of the situation.

“I would like to see any money available in (next month’s) spending review or Budget to be spent on positive multiplier investments,” he said. These are projects that generate multiple pounds for the economy for every £1 spent.

These would include the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, Lord O’Neill said. It is designed to link major cities in the North, following warnings it takes longer to travel between them than it does to get to Paris.

open image in gallery Pressure is mounting on the Chancellor over the impact of Labour’s recent tax hike on the cost of living (PA) ( PA Wire )

His call will pile pressure on the chancellor and the prime minister not to prioritise U-turns at the expense of economic growth.

Ms Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have pledged to make growing the economy their number one priority.

Since they entered office, however, the country’s finances have struggled.

However, unexpectedly good GDP figures this week mean Labour has potentially more wiggle room.

Announcing a partial U-turn on fuel bill payments for pensioners, the prime minister said he wanted to look at widening eligibility “as the economy improves”.

But Ms Reeves is under increasing pressure to find up to £5bn for pensioners’ fuel bills and to scrap the two-child benefit cap, hated by many Labour MPs since it was brought in by the Tory chancellor George Osborne as one of his “austerity” policies.

To add to her woes, moves designed to slash billions from the welfare bill could also have to be watered down in the face of a backbench revolt among her own MPs.

open image in gallery Former adviser to Rachel Reeves, Jim O’Neill ( PA )

The chancellor is due to set out her spending review, which allocates funding to government departments for the next few years, next month, with £113 billion of capital projects to transform the country's housing and infrastructure.

On what could be “positive multiplier investments” for the economy, Lord O’Neill said : “The point of NISTA (the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority) and Infrastructure Strategy, is it is for them to show which ones. But my personal clear favourite, and I'm pretty sure it would pass NISTA sniff test, is Northern Powerhouse Rail. “

open image in gallery Care minister Karin Smyth has said the government is listening to calls for a U-turn on a series of policies (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

On Monday health minister Karin Smyth said the government was “listening" to calls for reversals on its policies.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The chancellor and the Treasury will have to review all of these in light of the key mission, which is to grow the economy and maintain economic stability.

"We know government is hard, and I think listening, looking at policies, how they impact, weighing up those costs and benefits, is exactly the right thing to do."

But Labour MP Stella Creasy said lifting the two-child limit would take "350,000 children out of poverty overnight".

It emerged on Friday that the government's flagship child poverty strategy, due to be published in the spring, is now set to come in the autumn in time for the chancellor's budget.

Meanwhile, the PM is reported to be considering "tweaks" to plans to slash £5bn from the welfare bill, amid a threated backbench revolt.

Benefit claimants could be given longer "transitional periods" which they could use to apply for other benefits, according to the Times.

Peter Lamb, the Labour MP for Crawley, told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour he would be "voting against anything which is going to restrict access to (disability benefit) Pip further than it's currently restricted".

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to say his party would restore the winter fuel payment in full and scrap the two-child benefit cap if it was in government, as it tries to woo Labour voters. (PA) ( PA Wire )

The row comes as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to commit his party to restoring the winter fuel payment in full and scrapping the two-child benefit cap this week, as it attempts to woo Labour’s traditional working-class voters.

There has also been confusion over when a U-turn on winter fuel would happen.

Asked on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg about whether the cap would be abolished, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner refused to be drawn on the reports. “I’m not going to speculate on what our government is going to do,” she said.