Rachel Reeves could scrap non-dom tax raid, reports suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rachel Reeves could water down her planned raid on nom-doms amid fears the move would fail to raise any money, according to reports.

The chancellor had hoped to raise about £1bn a year by cracking down on the tax perk available to wealthy UK residents.

But government officials said Ms Reeves could overhaul the plan ahead of her 30 October Budget if the numbers did not add up, the Financial Times reported.

The term non domicile describes a UK resident whose permanent home - or domicile - for tax purposes is outside Britain - meaning they only pay money on earnings made in the UK.

A Treasury spokesperson called the report “speculation, not Government policy” and pledged to remove “the outdated non-dom tax regime”.

One of the most well-known non-doms is former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, who was embroiled in convtoversy during Mr Sunak’s time in office ( Chris J Ratcliffe )

A costings document in June said Labour planned to raise billions by closing the “non-dom loophole” for wealthy foreigners living in the UK and cracking down on tax avoidance.

In August, prime minister Keir Starmer pledged the Government was cracking down on non-doms as he warned the Budget would be painful.

In a speech, he said: “Those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden, and that’s why we’re cracking down on non-doms.”

A report in The Guardian suggested Treasury officials fear estimates due to be issued by the Office for Budget Responsibility will forecast that the policy will raise no money because of the risk of people who are super-rich leaving the UK.

There are concerns that the OBR forecast would predict the policy could cost the Government money due to non-doms limiting their time in the UK, the report said.

Rachel Reeves is set to unveil her first Budget on October 30, with Sir Keir Starmer saying speculation about its contents ‘puts the fear of God into people’ ( PA Archive )

A report in The Guardian suggested Treasury officials fear estimates due to be issued by the Office for Budget Responsibility will forecast that the policy will raise no money because of the risk of people who are super-rich leaving the UK.

There are concerns that the OBR forecast would predict the policy could cost the Government money due to non-doms limiting their time in the UK, the report said.

One of the most well-known non-doms is former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, who was embroiled in controversy during Mr Sunak’s time in office.

After details of her status with revealed by The Independent in April 2022, she said she would start paying UK tax on her earnings generated outside the UK.

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “These reports are speculation, not Government policy. The Independent Office for Budget Responsibility will certify the costings of all measures announced at the Budget in the usual way.

“We are committed to addressing unfairness in the tax system so we can raise the revenue to rebuild our public services.

“That is why we are removing the outdated non-dom tax regime and replacing it with a new internationally competitive residence-based regime focused on attracting the best talent and investment to the UK.”