Rachel Reeves refuses to guarantee no new tax rises despite pledge last week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Concerns are growing Labour could be planning a new tax raid after Rachel Reeves refused to commit to her recent pledge to not raise taxes further.

The chancellor was pressed on the issue in the Commons by shadow chancellor Mel Stride following her recent promise to business leaders at the CBI conference last week.

With her next major fiscal statement expected in the spring, there is also confusion over Labour’s economic policy with briefings that the focus is going to shift from growth to living standards.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to outline the new focus in a major speech on Thursday resetting the government’s agenda after just five months in office following a barrage of criticism over the Budget.

With MPs voting through the controversial increase in national insurance contributions today, Mr Stride pressed Ms Reeves on whether she would stick by her pledge at the CBI conference.

But the chancellor repeatedly declined to guarantee that there will be no more borrowing or tax rises following her first Budget.

Mr Stride asked whether Downing Street has "changed its mind", or if Ms Reeves "spoke without thinking" when she told business chiefs she would not repeat her Budget hikes.

At the Confederation of British Industry conference in November, the Chancellor sought to reassure business leaders there would be no repeat of the £40 billion tax hikes announced in her first Budget, insisting that the public finances had been put on a stable footing and services would now have to live within their means.

"I’m really clear, I’m not coming back with more borrowing or more taxes," she told business leaders at the event.

But Ms Reeves was asked multiple times to re-commit to no more borrowing or taxes at Treasury questions on Tuesday, to which she replied that the government will "never have to repeat a Budget like that".

In the Commons, Mr Stride said: "When she recently pledged to the CBI that she would not be raising taxes again, did she mean it?"

Ms Reeves replied: "At the Budget in October, which (Mr Stride) knows, we had to fix a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, and of course some of that black hole comes from the fact that we are the only G7 economy where employment is lower than it was before the pandemic, when he was presiding as work and pensions secretary in the previous government.

"So we did have to raise taxes to fund our public services, but never again will we have to repeat a Budget like that, because we have now wiped the slate clean and drawn a line under the mess created by the last government."

The exchanges have raised fears over a spring tax raid.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers will be genuinely fearing a spring tax raid in the new year.

“Labour have clearly abandoned any pretence that they’re committed to economic growth and fiscal prudence.

“Rachel Reeves should deliver on the promise she made just weeks ago to not impose any more punishing tax hikes on businesses and households.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir is preparing for a major shift in emphasis by his government from prioritising economic growth to focussing more on living standards.

After a difficult first five months in office, the prime minister and his chancellor are on the verge of ending their all-out pursuit of economic growth, which had been the platform of their election pitch before the summer election.

With the Office of Budget Responsibility also warning that economic growth is unlikely to go higher than 2 per cent following a Budget with £40 billion of tax rises, the chancellor and Sir Keir are understood to be looking for a different benchmark.

There are also political concerns that high economic growth in the US from the Biden administration failed to translate into votes in the presidential election for the Democrats.

Sources close to Ms Reeves have denied that she is abandoning the goal of economic growth but accept that the emphasis will change in the prime minister’s speech on Thursday.

One said: “Growth is still the goal (it was manifesto commitment and remains), on Thursday we’ll set out additional milestone re living standards.”

Another source added: “You can only improve the cost of living through growth.”