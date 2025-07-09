Meta opens Cambridge lab as part of AI glasses expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Facebook owner Meta has opened a new audio research lab in Cambridge as part of the tech giant’s push into AI glasses.

Bosses at Meta met Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday morning as they launched the £12 million facility.

It came amid reports the Facebook and Instagram owner has purchased a minority stake in Oakley and Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s largest eyewear business.

It is reported the company’s stake will be worth around three billion euros (£2.6 billion) and be worth just under 3% of the Paris-based business.

Meta has outlined plans to rapidly grow its AI glasses business, with Ray-Ban Meta and recently announced Oakley Meta products.

The Silicon Valley business said its expansion plans in this area have seen it invest in the new audio research lab in Cambridge, designed to “advance spatial audio and machine learning for Meta’s future AI glasses”.

The facility includes “reverb rooms and ultra-quiet acoustic chambers” in order to hone the audio quality of its products under development.

Meta employs more than 5,500 people across its UK operations.

Joel Kaplan, chief global affairs officer for Meta, met Ms Reeves at the site and underlined the group’s commitment to investing in the UK.

Mr Kaplan said: “Creating this world-class audio lab in Cambridge is a sign of our long-term commitment to the UK and our belief in the top engineering talent it produces.

“We want the brightest minds to make sure our smart glasses have the smartest AI-powered audio so you can focus on what you’re listening to no matter what’s going on around you.

“I can’t wait to experience the results of the work the lab produces.”

Ms Reeves said: “Meta’s investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK as a hub for world-leading research and innovation while helping to supercharge the potential in the Oxford to Cambridge growth corridor.

“We want our high-tech industries to continue to lead the world in years to come which is why we’re backing our innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs with a record £22 billion in R&D (research and development) funding, creating the opportunity for good jobs and investment in Britain, and delivering on our plan for change.”