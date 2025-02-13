UK politics live: Rachel Reeves under fire for ‘exaggerating Bank of England experience on online CV’
It was reported the chancellor left the central bank nine months earlier than she stated in her LinkedIn profile
Rachel Reeves has been hit by claims that she exaggerated how long she worked at the Bank of England on her online CV.
The BBC reported the chancellor left the central bank nine months earlier than she stated in her LinkedIn profile.
Her LinkedIn profile shows she worked at the Bank of England from September 2000 to December 2006. However, the BBC found she had left by March 2006 when she began working for Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in West Yorkshire.
Ms Reeves has previously claimed in a 2021 magazine interview she spent a decade working at Threadneedle Street, while she told the Labour Party Business Conference last year she spent “the best part of a decade” at the Bank.
A spokesman for the chancellor confirmed the LinkedIn profile was inaccurate and said the error was due to an administrative mistake.
It comes as Britain’s economy unexpectedly grew in the final three months of last year after recession fears, but Ms Reeves said she was “still not satisfied”.
Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) edged 0.1 per cent higher between October and December, defying forecasts by analysts and the Bank of England for a contraction in the quarter.
Windrush commissioner ‘must hold Government to account’
An “outstanding candidate” is being sought to take on a role which campaigners said must see the Government held to account over its engagement with the Windrush community.
The post of Windrush commissioner has been advertised as a three-day week role with an annual salary of £130,000 and for a three-year term.
Last October Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that, as per Labour’s manifesto, a commissioner would be appointed as she committed to a “fundamental reset of the response to this scandal”.
The Windrush scandal – which campaigners have since said should be known as the Home Office scandal – erupted in 2018 when British citizens were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in Britain.
Many lost homes and jobs and were denied access to healthcare and benefits.
The job description published on Thursday, and open for applicants until March 20, states that the commissioner will work with the Home Office “to deliver long-awaited justice for the Windrush and Commonwealth communities, and to drive real and sustained cultural change across the department”.
Jeremy Crook, chief executive of Action for Race Equality, said the commissioner must have “the power and resources to engage with Windrush victims and community advocacy organisations, hold the Government to account and drive positive change”.
Kemi Badenoch responds to BBC investigation into Rachel Reeves
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has said the BBC’s investigation into Rachel Reeve’s online CV “raises serious questions”.
In a post on X (formally Twitter), Ms Badenoch said: “The BBC's investigation raises serious questions for Rachel Reeves. Keir Starmer said ‘restoring trust in politics is the great test of our era’.
:Until she comes clean - not just about her CV but about the circumstances in which she left HBOS, no one will take him seriously.”
Reeves ‘investigated over expenses while working at bank’
Along with its report into the chancellor’s online CV, the BBC also found Ms Reeves was investigated over her expenses while working as an economist at Halifax Bank of Scotland.
The Chancellor and two other senior managers spent hundreds of pounds on a company credit card designed for gifts to motivate other staff, according to the BBC investigation.
The report alleged the three managers were using the bank’s money to “fund a lifestyle” with allegedly inappropriate spending on dinners, events, taxis and gifts, including for each other.
The BBC reported that an initial independent investigation found the three appeared to have broken the rules.
A spokesman for Ms Reeves said the Chancellor had no knowledge of the investigation, always complied with expense rules and left the bank on good terms.
Labour WhatsApp group: What we know about MPs and messages involved in the scandal
Downing Street backs Reeves amid embellished CV allegations
Downing Street has given Rachel Reeves its backing after her use of expenses in a previous job and inaccuracies in her CV were called into question.
Asked whether Ms Reeves could be trusted, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes, the Chancellor is working with the whole of Cabinet deliver the Plan for Change.
“Figures out this morning showed growth numbers coming in higher than expected… we’re still not satisfied with this level of growth, and that’s why we’re determined to go further and faster in delivering the economic growth and improvement to living standards that the country needs.”
The spokesperson added Sir Keir Starmer believes Rachel Reeves has integrity and he has no concerns about her conduct,
The Number 10 official added that he could not answer questions about time spent by Cabinet ministers in previous jobs prior to Government.
He said that the Chancellor had gone through the “ministerial declaration process” which all members of Cabinet go through when asked if she disclosed that there had been an investigation into her expenses before she was an MP.
“Obviously the Chancellor, like every Cabinet member, has been through that process. The process is governed by the independent adviser. Obviously I can’t get into detail,” the spokesman said.
Asked whether it would be right to say the Prime Minister does not have any concerns whatsoever about Ms Reeves’ conduct, he said: “Correct.”
A summary of the Urgent Question on Ukraine table at the Commons
Defence Minister Maria Eagle said Ukraine must be directly involved in any peace negotiations and that the UK and Nato are committed to strengthening Ukraine by continuing military aid. She highlighted the global security risks of unchecked aggression and the support of over 50 nations through the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
Ms Eagle also said 2025 would be a critical year for Ukraine and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine’s Nato membership, while acknowledging it is a long-term process. She agreed that defence spending must increase but emphasised strategic allocation of resources.
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged the UK and European allies to provide Ukraine with a military presence across land, air, and sea to ensure any peace deal endures. He assured the government of his support in this effort.
MPs raised concerns about the role of the United States in potential peace talks. Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis warned that a US-negotiated settlement without Ukraine’s consent could create a dangerous power vacuum, while Labour MP Johanna Baxter suggested that a Trump-Putin deal could amount to appeasement.
Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge stressed that Ukraine must determine its own terms for peace and warned that allowing Putin to gain from any settlement would embolden other aggressors.
Sir Bernard Jenkin argued that the UK must prepare for the possibility of war to effectively deter further Russian aggression. Several MPs also emphasised the importance of NATO countries meeting their defence spending commitments.
Mr Cartlidge noted that Trump was right to highlight that some NATO nations contribute below the required levels. Ms Eagle agreed, stating that the UK’s strategic defence review would outline plans to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
Tories say they support government's backing of Ukraine in rare show of cross-party support
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge told the Commons: “We remain 100% steadfast in our support for Ukraine and in our backing for the Government delivering that, as they did when in opposition, and we agree in principle with them – as we also stressed repeatedly in government – it is for the Ukrainians to decide the timing and terms of any negotiations on ending the war.”
He added: “Negotiations without the direct involvement of Ukraine would be unthinkable.”
Mr Cartlidge noted US President Donald Trump has been right to highlight that some Nato nations spend “far below what is expected and required” on defence.
He also sought assurances that the UK Government would use “every lever possible” to remind all Nato members that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “seen to somehow win from any settlement that may bring a temporary end to the conflict, but it will not make the world a safer place”.
Mr Cartlidge went on: “Far from it, this would be an illusion of peace likely to send a very dangerous signal to other potential adversaries.”
Explained | What are the fake CV allegations made towards Rachel Reeves?
The BBC reported Rachel Reeves left the Bank of England nine months earlier than she stated in her LinkedIn profile. This means she spent five and a half years working at the bank despite publicly claiming to have spent the “best part” of a decade there.
Ms Reeves has previously claimed in a 2021 magazine interview she spent a decade working at Threadneedle Street, while she told the Labour Party Business Conference last year she spent “the best part of a decade” at the Bank.
Her LinkedIn profile shows she worked at the Bank of England from September 2000 to December 2006. However, the BBC found she had left by March 2006 when she began working for Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in West Yorkshire.
The broadcaster unearthed a photograph of the chancellor in March 2006 alongside other HBOS staff at an annual lunch for the Council of Mortgage Lenders. A former HR lead told the BBC she recalled Ms Reeves’ first day at HBOS, and that it was in March 2006.
The LinkedIn profile has since been updated. Her profile states she worked in three areas of the Bank over the six-year period she was employed there: its international economic analysis division, then at the British Embassy in Washington DC in the second secretary economic division, and finally in the structural economic analysis division.
After this it lists her time working for Halifax Bank of Scotland, then her political career following her election in 2010.
