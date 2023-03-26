Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain “should be embarrassed” it has never had a female chancellor, the woman lined up to take the role for the first time has said.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves also insists she wants to “smash” glass ceilings and end the gender pay gap, in an interview with The Independent.

Unlike other countries, in 800 years the UK never had a woman serve as chancellor, Ms Reeves said.

“Britain should be embarrassed that we have never had a woman in that top finance job here,” she said.

In a wide-ranging interview, she also said that today’s version of the infamous ‘there’s no money left’ note would be more of “an apology” for making Britons poorer.

And she hit out at the government’s pension tax changes, which she said would benefit only those with pots 10 times larger than the UK average.

Outlining an electoral divide between the Conservatives and Labour, she has pledged to reverse what she says is chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ”giveaway for the wealthy”.

Rachel Reeves is hoping to become the UK’s first female chancellor (PA Wire)

New Labour analysis of ONS data found the median private pension pot was just over £110,000, while Mr Hunt has scrapped the tax free limit for those with more than 1.07m.

Ms Reeves accused Rishi Sunak’s government of spending money like “confetti” and said an honest Conservative Treasury minister leaving a written message for an incoming Labour government would “apologise” she said.

She said the note would read: “‘We've made people poorer and what have we got to show for it? Public services on their knees.’”

Earlier this month Greg Hands, the new Tory chairman, tweeted a picture of the now infamous note, left in 2010 by the outgoing Labour chief secretary to the Treasury Liam Byrne, which read : “I’m afraid there is no money.”

But a recent focus group with voters in Swindon found the note appears to be losing its political potency and risks backfiring, according to organisers More in Common.

Shadow chancellor Ms Reeves with Labour leader Keir Starmer (PA)

Ms Reeves also accused Mr Hunt, brought in to steady the ship after last year’s disastrous mini-Budget, of continuing to make the problems worse.

“It’s sort of like somebody who is digging a hole and they are now digging it a little bit more slowly than they were before. And so the problem is still getting worse.”

She pointed to warnings over a fall in living standards, saying: “Things are still getting worse for people. They may not have used this budget to actually crash the economy. But people are still seeing their living standards deteriorate.”

On the possibility of becoming the first female chancellor, she said: “There's been a Chancellor of the Exchequer now for just over 800 years, and they've always been men.

“And I think if you look at the history of women in parliament, it's always been women who have championed issues that have improved the lives of women.

“Whether it was Barbara Castle and equal pay… Harriet Harman on tax credits. The history of women in parliament has been about championing women.”

Ms Reeves has accused Rishi Sunak’s government of spending money like “confetti” (pixel8000)

She has commissioned former TUC boss Francis O'Grady to do a review for Labour on the gender pay gap, more than 50 years after equal pay was legislated for.

“I want to be the chancellor who closes that pay gap between men and women,” she said.

She said she was determined to have a childcare system that works for working parents “and particularly mums” and to be a “role model” for young women.

“There’s never been a woman chancellor, there's never been a woman governor of the Bank of England, there’s never been a woman Permanent Secretary of the Treasury and I want to be the person who changes that,” she said.

She said “huge progress” has been made, “but there are still glass ceilings I want to smash.”

She said she wanted to see “women at the top of all walks of life”.

She added: “That top job in finance, the chancellor, has always been done by a man. But if you look at France, it has had a female finance secretary, the US has .. Britain should be embarrassed that we've never had a woman in that finance job here.”