Rachel Reeves has told London Mayor Sadiq Khan she is certain to defeat his bid to sabotage her Heathrow expansion scheme.

Asked if Mr Khan was able to stop to her third runway plan, the Chancellor replied: ‘No.’ The capital’s Labour mayor could mount a legal challenge, she said, but he would not prevail in the end.

Ms Reeves’ defiant comments came after Mr Khan effectively put himself at the head of a campaign to stop the Heathrow expansion project.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said she had ‘huge respect’ for Sadiq Khan but disagreed with him over Heathrow ( Getty Images )

He said he was willing to use ‘any tool in the toolkit’ to succeed.

Ms Reeves told the BBC: “I have huge respect for Sadiq but on this I disagree with him. As a government we have to make decisions in the national interest.”

Asked if Mr Khan could block the Heathrow scheme, she said: “No. There can be judicial reviews but we are confident that this airport expansion will happen and that we will get the third runway built.”

When it was put to her that the London Mayor was equally sure he can prevent the plan, the chancellor stuck to her guns.

She said campaigners had lost a similar legal objection to Heathrow expansion on environmental grounds several years ago and - and the argument had moved even further in her favour in the intervening period.

“Since then sustainable aviation fuel and the efficiency of engines makes this a better proposition,” said Ms Reeves.

open image in gallery Heathrow Airport’s expansion has been mooted for years but made little progress ( PA Archive )

In a pointed reference to the fact that Mr Khan represents London, not the whole nation, she repeatedly stressed the government had a duty to act on behalf of the whole country in making big decisions, not just one part of it.

“There is always a reason to say no to any infrastructure investment whether it is a solar farm, train line, road or airport.”

That was why the UK economy had fallen behind rival nations, she argued.

Ms Reeves also took issue with the claim by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary who claimed the Heathrow project would not be built until 2050.

The Chancellor claimed the first planes would take off from the new runway by 2040.

She aimed to complete the planning process before the next election, due to take place by 2029 at the latest - and the first flights would take place ‘within a decade’ of that.