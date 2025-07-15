Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will vow to “take the boot of regulation off the throat of businesses” as she unveils a bonfire of red tape to boost the economy in her keynote Mansion House speech.

The beleaguered chancellor has bet her future and her hopes of achieving elusive economic growth with a massive round of City deregulation.

It comes as Treasury sources say Ms Reeves wants to see more “risk taking” and move back to the pre-2008 model for financial services, before the banking collapse.

Her speech comes just hours after she had also announced the new “Leeds reforms” to the mortgage market in a bid to open up the opportunity of buying a house to more than 30,000 first time buyers.

Rachel Reeves has set out a package of financial services reforms she hopes will deliver a boost to the economy

The chancellor told the Yorkshire Post ahead of her speech that it is “ridiculous” so many are locked out of buying their own home and “forced to spend a fortune on rent”.

She compared the current generation with that of her parents in aspiration for buying a home.

She said: “A couple of generations ago, my mum and dad were primary school teachers. They own their own home in their 20s. How many primary school teachers today can get on the housing ladder? Really, really hard.”

The changes will see the minimum salary for a mortgage drop £5,000 to £30,000 for an individual and £50,000 for a couple. People will also be able to borrow up to 4.5 times their salary, as opposed to 3.5 before.

But in her Mansion House speech to the leading figures of financial services in the City of London, Ms Reeves will make it clear that reducing mortgages red tape was part of a wider bonfire of regulations as she attempts to achieve the government’s number one mission of economic growth.

She will say: “In too many areas, regulation still acts as a boot on the neck of businesses choking off the enterprise and innovation that is the lifeblood of growth.

“Regulators in other sectors must take up the call I make this evening not to bend to the temptation of excessive caution but to boldly regulate for growth in the service of prosperity across our country.”

She will tell her audience of bankers and investors: “We have been bold in regulating for growth in financial services and I have been clear on the benefits that that will drive with a ripple effect across all sectors of our economy putting pounds in the pockets of working people.”

She will promise economic growth and more money in people’s pockets “through better deals on their mortgages, better returns on their savings more jobs paying good wages across our country.”

But the chancellor will add: “As I look ahead it is clear that we must do more.”

The speech comes at a difficult time for the chancellor as she is under siege from colleagues in Labour to raise wealth taxes or stealth taxes by freezing income tax thresholds to pay for a black hole in her spending plans.

After being forced to spend an extra £1.25bn on winter fuel payments to pensioners and £5bn on disability benefits after two major U-turns, Ms Reeves is struggling for options.

However, she has been warned that she cannot tax the country out of debt.

In an interview with Bloomberg Richard Hughes, chair of the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), has warned that more taxes will lead to a debt spiral noting that “higher and higher levels of taxes are not good for growth”.