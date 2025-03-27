Wealthy and pensioners at risk of new tax raid in autumn Budget, experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pensioners and the wealthy could face a shock tax raid by Rachel Reeves in October, leading economists have warned.

Paul Johnson, the director of the highly-respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said in his post-spring statement briefing that the chancellor had left herself exposed to minor forecast changes and warned there was a “good chance” she would need to raise taxes in her autumn Budget.

He added he was concerned pensions “look like a juicy place to go for a lot of money”.

“That risks months of speculation over what those tax rises might be – a raid on pensions, a wealth tax on the richest, another hike to capital gains tax?”

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Ben Stansall/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also warned that “mere speculation about increases can cause economic harm.”

As doubts grow over Ms Reeves’ plans, former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke also suggested the chancellor would have to raise income tax or Value Added Tax (VAT) in October.

He told Times Radio he would have increased VAT on Wednesday, adding: “I think she's got to go for value added tax or some levels of income tax in the autumn, probably VAT."

The IFS also warned that new official data shows a dramatic decline in living standards over the last year.

In the 12 months to March last year, real average household income fell by 2 per cent, the think tank said, implying there had been no growth in incomes since 2016.

Ms Reeves denied there would be further tax rises or spending cuts at the Budget in the autumn, but stopped short of ruling them out entirely.

Asked if she would have to return with more cuts or tax rises, she said: “No.”

But pressed if this meant she could rule out these measures, she replied: “What I’m saying is that there are loads of things that this government are doing that are contributing to growth.”