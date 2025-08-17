Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is preparing to strip back environmental protections in an attempt to accelerate infrastructure building and boost the economy, according to reports.

The chancellor is considering major reforms that would make it more difficult for wildlife concerns to hold up developments, according to The Times.

Treasury officials are said to be drafting another planning reform bill, the publication reported.

The move reportedly involves tearing up parts of European environmental rules, which developers have argued slow down crucial projects.

While Labour ministers have previously insisted their current planning overhaul would balance growth with nature, Ms Reeves is understood to believe that the government must go further.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill going through Parliament overrides existing habitat and nature protections, which, if passed, would allow developers to make general environmental improvements and pay into a nature restoration fund that improves habitats on other sites.

But Ms Reeves is considering more contentious reforms that are likely to trigger further backlash from environmental groups, according to The Times.

open image in gallery Reeves is preparing to strip back environmental protections in an attempt to accelerate infrastructure building and boost the economy, according to reports ( PA Wire )

Among the changes under discussion are plans for a smaller, UK-only list of protected species, which would give less weight to wildlife considered rare across Europe but relatively common in Britain, The Times said.

Ms Reeves is also reportedly considering abolishing the EU “precautionary principle” that forces developers to prove projects will have no impact on protected natural sites. Instead, a new test would assess the risks and benefits of building.

The chancellor is also exploring limits on legal challenges from environmental campaigners.

open image in gallery An artist’s impression of the so-called bat tunnel at Sheephouse Wood, which is set to cost £100 million ( HS2/PA )

Speaking to the House of Lords economic affairs committee last month, Ms Reeves said: “The reason that HS2 is not coming to my city of Leeds anymore anytime soon, is because I’m afraid, as a country, we’ve cared more about the bats than we have about the commuter times for people in Leeds and West Yorkshire, and we’ve got to change that,

“Because I care more about a young family getting on the housing ladder than I do about protecting some snails, and I care more about my energy bills and my constituents than I do about the views of people from their windows.”

High-profile examples of costly protections include the £100m Buckinghamshire “bat tunnel” built to protect wildlife from HS2 trains and the so-called “fish disco” at Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, which uses sound to deter fish from cooling system intakes.

The existing Planning and Infrastructure Bill already proposes a “nature restoration fund” under which developers could offset environmental damage by paying for conservation schemes elsewhere.

But the bill has faced criticism from both environmental groups and developers, who fear it will fail to speed up construction.

Paul Miner of the countryside charity CPRE told The Times that targeting habitats regulations would “take us backwards rather than forwards on nature recovery”.