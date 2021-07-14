A Labour frontbencher has shared her frustration that no black MPs were selected to take part in a Commons debate on the scourge of racist abuse on social media.

Home secretary Priti Patel – under fire for refusing to back England players’ stance against racism – will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday about what the government is doing to ensure stronger action is taken against online racists.

Marsha de Cordova, the shadow secretary for women and equalities, said on Twitter that was “very disappointed not to be selected to speak in parliament today on racist online abuse”.

The Labour MP added: “The draw is random, but it doesn’t seem right that there is not a single Black MP on the call list for this debate.”

The emergency debate will take place after PMQs on Wednesday after Labour tabled an urgent question in the Commons.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds is set to challenge Ms Patel on the proposals in the government’s Online Harms Bill – arguing current plans “would not stop” racist abuse on social media.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who is of Pakistani origin, has been selected to ask the home secretary a question – but the other 29 MPs on the call list for the racism debate are white.

It comes as influential Conservative MP Steve Baker urged his Tory colleagues to urgently “challenge” their attitude towards taking the knee, as he forwarded them a letter from the Conservatives Against Racism For Equality (CARFE).

CARFE warned MPs’ actions may have “laid the foundations” for the racist abuse experienced by footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho after missing penalties against Italy.