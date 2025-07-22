Rayner warns Starmer UK faces another summer of riots if Labour fails to deliver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner has issued an ultimatum to Sir Keir Starmer, warning that the UK faces a repeat of last year’s summer riots unless “the government shows it can address people’s concerns”.

In a dramatic intervention in the final cabinet meeting before the summer recess, the deputy prime minister said economic insecurity, immigration, the increasing time people spend online, and declining trust in institutions were having a “profound impact on society”.

She warned ministers that it was “incumbent on the government to acknowledge the real concerns people have and to deliver improvements to people’s lives in their communities” amid growing concerns that there could be a repeat of the unrest that scarred communities in the wake of the Southport murders last year.

Her words come days after violent protests broke out in Epping, Essex, over an asylum hotel, which has put the community “at boiling point”, according to local Tory MP Neil Hudson.

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Calling on the government to deliver improvements to people's lives, Ms Rayner noted that 17 of the 18 places that saw the worst of the disorder last summer in the wake of the murders of three children in Southport ranked at the top of the most deprived.

Islamophobic online claims about the Southport murderer fuelled violent far right protests in Southport, Belfast, Manchester, Aldershot, London and Sunderland. A Holiday Inn containing asylum seekers in Rotherham was set on fire until Sir Keir ordered a nationwide clampdown.

The violent scenes began less than a month after Labour had won power in the election but Ms Rayner is concerned that continuing problems over immigration with record numbers of “small boats” crossing the Channel, rising unemployment and a flatlining economy are providing the groundwork for a new series of riots.

The warnings were reflected in a recent joint report by former Tory home secretary Sir Sajid Javid and former Labour MP Jon Cruddas, who are chairing the new Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion, said the report shows “clear evidence” that societal bonds are under growing pressure. They claims Britain is sitting on “a powder keg” of social tension.

Ms Rayner told colleagues that “while Britain was a successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith country, the government had to show it had a plan to address people’s concerns and provide opportunities for everyone to flourish”.

The deputy prime minister highlighted her own Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)’s Plan for Neighbourhoods would deliver billions of pounds of investment over ten years in hundreds of the most deprived places, “to restore pride in people’s local areas and improve people’s lives”.

It is understood that she has been working on a community cohesion project for some time in the wake of the riots almost a year ago.

Concerns have been raised over the way that Reform UK and Nigel Farage have sympathised with protesters around the Bell Hotel, in Epping, which houses asylum seekers. The violent protests began after claims that asylum seekers in the hotel were responsible for sexual assaults.

Farage claimed that the violent scenes were “some bad eggs” from the far right clashing with “Antifa” far left activists.

In what were seen as inflammatory quotes, he warned: “I don’t think anybody in London even understands just how close we are to civil disobedience on a vast scale in this country.”

The intervention also comes as Ms Rayner’s position in the government has been strengthened in recent weeks after she played a pivotal role in negotiating a deal with Labour rebels to prevent defeat on the welfare reforms.

Allies claim she is best placed to take on Reform’s surge in popularity as a working class champion within the cabinet who “represents traditional Labour values”.

While she has repeatedly denied wanting to be prime minister, she is regularly discussed as the favourite to take over from Sir Keir if he is forced out as a result of poor elections in May next year.

open image in gallery Police near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, during a protest (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

She is also expected to get an official Office of the Deputy Prime Minister in any government reshuffle after the summer.

Responding to Ms Rayner, the prime minister’s official spokesman said he was “focused on taking action to ensure that we address people’s concerns, people’s very legitimate concerns”.

“And we start by acknowledging that those concerns are legitimate, and we start by dealing with the underlying causes of those concerns,” they added.

Meanwhile, as violent scenes have continued in Epping, local Conservative MP, Neil Hudson, warned that outside groups are stoking up trouble.

He said: “People quite rightly have the right to peaceful protest, but these violent scenes are not us, they are not Epping, and they are not what we stand for. It is deeply disturbing that people from outside Epping are coming to these protests not to support the real concerns of our local community, but to disrupt and cause violence.”

But he warned: “This is a crisis that is boiling over, and for the safety of our community, the government must get a grip on this situation now, and they must listen and act quickly to close the hotel. I continue to call on the government to immediately close the Bell Hotel.”