Liz Truss has refused to discuss fears that the UK is already in recession, insisting the downturn in the economy is “a matter for the Bank of England”.

The Bank issued the warning last week – as it hiked interest rates to 2.25 per cent, their highest level for 14 years – but the prime minister argued it is not her responsibility.

The comment came as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed he could not comment on “market movements”, following the plunge in the pound after Friday’s tax-slashing Budget.

Speaking to CNN in the United States, Ms Truss also dismissed suggestions of a referendum on Irish reunification now Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland.

She insisted she wants a “negotiated solution” over the Northern Ireland Protocol, while indicating she will not back down over the conflict that threatens a trade war with the EU.

The prime minister was also asked about her apparent championing of “trickle-down economics” – the theory that handing big gains to the rich will benefit all, condemned by Joe Biden.

She told CNN’s State Of The Union programme: “We all need to decide what the tax rates are in our own country, but my view is we absolutely need to be incentivising growth at what is a very, very difficult time for the global economy.”

But, asked about the Bank of England’s warning that the UK may already be in a recession, Ms Truss replied: “That’s a matter for the Bank of England.”

more follows