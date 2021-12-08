Jacob Rees-Mogg caught on video joking about No 10 Christmas party fiasco

The cabinet minister joked about potential police investigations to cowd at think thank

Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 08 December 2021 08:32
Comments
<p>The Commons leader was speaking at an event at the Institute of Economic Affairs </p>

The Commons leader was speaking at an event at the Institute of Economic Affairs

(PA)

A video has emerged of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg joking about the Christmas party that was reportedly held at No 10 last year.

The Conservative MP joked about police investigating the event at this year’s Christmas party for the think tank Institute of Economic Affairs.

In a video unearthed by political blog Guido Fawkes, Mr Rees-Mogg told the audience: “I see we’re all here obeying regulations, aren’t we?”

He continued: “I mean, this party is not going to be investigated by the police in a year’s time. You are all very carefully socially distanced.. we have moved, I am pleased to tell you, from the metric back to the Imperial system: I notice you are all at least two inches away from each other which is, as I understand it, what the regulations require.”

Recommended

His comments came after a video emerged yesterday of former No 10 press secretary Allegra Stratton practicing answering questions about the party in a mock televised briefing last year. She was asked by Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, about “reports” that there had been a Christmas party in Downing Street the previous Friday, to which Ms Stratton asked staff: “What’s the answer?”

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing growing anger about the Christmas party, which would have broken lockdown restrictions at the time if it took place.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has repeatedly denied that a party took place while London as in Tier 3 lockdown restrictions and said that Covid rules had been followed at all times.

In the video Allegra Stratton jokes about the “fictional” party involving “cheese and wine” and said that “it was not socially distanced”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to “come clean and apologise”. The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was examining the video of Downing Street staff as part of a review of the alleged breaches.

Tory MP Charles Walker reacted to the video, saying: “The No 10 party means that any future lockdowns will be advisory, whatever the law says.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in