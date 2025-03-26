Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves’ benefits cuts will push an estimated quarter of a million people, including 50,000 children, into poverty by the end of this decade, according to the government's own impact assessment.

Ministers finally published the document alongside the spring statement, a week after they first outlined moves to slash £5 billion from the welfare bill.

The figures, which also reveal that 3.2 million families will lose out, by an average of £1,720 a year, risk reigniting a Labour rebellion over the changes.

The impact assessment warned the cuts, that will see more than 1 million disabled people lose their benefits, will result in “an additional 250,000 people (including 50,000 children) in relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/30 as a result of modelled changes to social security”.

In response, suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who now sits as an independent, hit out at the chancellor, who she said she was earning more than £150,000 and recently took “freebie tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter”.

open image in gallery The chancellor’s benefit cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

The chancellor was forced to announce a swathe of further cuts to benefits after the OBR disputed that her initial tranche of reforms would save the required £5bn.

As part of the extra cuts, the health element of universal credit will be cut in half and frozen for new claimants.

Ms Reeves insisted that the government had "inherited a broken" welfare system in which one in eight young people are not in employment, education or training.

She insisted that the impact assement did not take into account the impact of the government’s ‘back to work’ policy, which was expected to “mitigate the poverty impact".

open image in gallery Ms Reeves was challeged over recently taking ‘freebie’ tickets to Sabrina Carpenter ( AFP/PA )

Under the plans ministers will invest in getting people back to work, pledging “guaranteed, personalised and targeted support”.

Welfare claimants will also be given a “right to try” work, without risk of losing their benefits, as part of Labour's overall overhaul of the system.

But Ms Reeves faced a stinging backlash from her own MPs over the plans.

Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy declared she would vote against them - and said no Labour MP should be “voting to push children into poverty”.

Debbie Abrahams, the Labour MP who chairs the Commons Work and Pensions Committee, told MPs said the cuts would lead to “increased poverty, including severe poverty, and worsened health conditions as well. How will making people sicker and poorer help in terms of driving our economy up and people into jobs?"

Labour MP Richard Burgon, a former shadow Treasury minister, accused his government of an “especially cruel choice” on benefits for the disabled, as he said ministers had taken the “easy option of cutting support for disabled people rather than the braver option, which would be to tax the wealthiest through a wealth tax."