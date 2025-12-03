Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has been accused of forcing the chairman of the UK’s Budget watchdog to quit after he revealed that claims she made about the public finances were false.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch led on the accusation about Richard Hughes, the former chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), during Prime Minister’s Questions just before Ms Reeves was called to answer an urgent question on his resignation.

Mr Hughes officially quit on Monday over a leak of details of the Budget 40 minutes before it was delivered last week, after an investigation found a long-standing systematic problem.

But prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was forced onto the defensive on the issue in the weekly exchanges at PMQs.

Ms Badenoch said: “We now know that the head of the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) was forced out for telling the truth that the chancellor did not need to raise taxes on working people. We also know that the chancellor was briefing the media, twisting the facts, all so she could break her promises and raise taxes.

"If she was a CEO, she would have been fired and she might even have been prosecuted for market abuse. That's why we've written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), so will the prime minister ensure the chancellor fully co-operates with any investigation?"

To laughter from Labour MPs, Sir Keir replied: "She's completely losing the plot."

The prime minister later added: "May I pay tribute to Richard Hughes for his leadership of the OBR? He made very clear why he stepped down and I've made very clear my support of the OBR.

"But she says 'take responsibility' - under this chancellor, growth is up this year, defeating and beating the forecast, wages are up more since the general election than in 10 years of the Tories, we've had, I think, five interest rate cuts, NHS waiting lists are down, we've had record investment into this country.

"We're turning the page on their austerity."

However, Ms Reeves, who sat stony-faced next to the prime minister during PMQs, left in a hurry before her shadow, Sir Mel Strid,e asked an urgent question on the resignation immediately after.

Instead, she left her deputy, James Murray, to respond to questions as pressure continues to mount on her position.

The row has been linked to an unprecedented press conference she gave ahead of the Budget, where she appeared to suggest income tax would need to be raised because of a Budget black hole.

But the OBR later revealed that at the time she knew there was not a Budget black hole because it had informed her that higher than expected tax receipts had left her with a £4bn surplus.