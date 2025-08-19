Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves’ plans for a new property tax on homes worth over £500,000 have been slammed as a “tax on ordinary Londoners” that will hit families hardest.

The chancellor is reportedly considering a shake-up that will see homeowners taxed on the sale of properties over the £500,000 threshold, with buyers then forced to pay a yearly tax on their value.

It would replace the current stamp duty regime for first homes, which sees buyers pay a tax on the value of properties over £125,000, or £300,000 for first-time buyers.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said that any decisions on taxation would have to wait to be made in the autumn Budget (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

But Simon Gerrard, an estate agent who has long campaigned to reform stamp duty, warned it would amount to a “London tax”.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Gerrard, chairman of Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents, said: “Rightmove’s latest figures for August show that the average price of a property in London is now £666,983. Upping taxes for properties over £500K is not making the wealthy pay their fair share, it’s a tax on ordinary Londoners.

“It’s already nearly impossible for normal people to start a family in London as it is. This London tax will only make it harder.”

He said the threshold for the potential tax change should be significantly higher than £500,000 in London, or Labour would fail in its mission to support working people.

He also warned that the potential tax change could distort the property market for homes worth around £500,000.

Mr Gerrard warned: “You’re going to see a ceiling at the £500,000 threshold for that band of the market, as people avoid falling under the regime, and then a significant jump in values with nothing in between.

“Prices above £500,000 will skyrocket as sellers account for the losses caused by the tax that used to be paid by the buyer.”

open image in gallery Angela Rayner has promised Labour will build 1.5million new homes ( PA Wire )

Currently, stamp duty is paid by those buying homes over £125,000, or £300,000 for first-time buyers. A first-time buyer purchasing a £500,000 home to live in would pay £10,000 of stamp duty under the current rules.

If adopted, the new levy would be paid by owner-occupiers when they sell a home worth more than £500,000. The amount would be based on the property's value, with the rate set centrally and collected by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). It would not replace stamp duty on second homes.

Then, anyone having purchased a home worth more than £500,000 would pay an annual tax on the property under the proposals.

It is believed the plans are aimed at targeting the financial gains made by property owners due to the huge increase in house prices. But critics warned it could push up asking prices for properties above the £500,000 threshold, with sellers looking to offset the payment of the tax.

Ministers have already been briefed on the proposals, which could be rolled out during this parliament, The Guardian reports.

Under one option, a national property levy would replace stamp duty on owner-occupied homes. In the longer term, a second stage could see a local property tax replace council tax, a move designed to repair the finances of struggling local authorities.

No final decisions have been made, and Treasury sources stressed that while a national levy could be implemented in the coming years, reform of council tax would take longer and would probably depend on Labour winning a second term.

The review reflects growing pressure on the chancellor to introduce more wealth-based taxes. Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has already urged Ms Reeves to consider measures that target property wealth, and Ms Reeves is under pressure to raise revenue without breaking Labour’s pledge not to increase taxes on working people.

The average house price in the UK was £272,664 in July, according to Nationwide. Current stamp duty receipts from primary residences vary significantly depending on the housing market, raising £11.6bn last year. Treasury officials believe a national property tax would be a more stable source of income and would eventually raise a similar amount.

Unlike stamp duty, which currently applies to around 60 per cent of home sales and is paid by buyers, the new levy would affect only about a fifth of transactions.

The proposals are informed by a 48-page report published last year by the centre-right think tank Onward. Written by Dr Tim Leunig, a former government adviser who helped devise the furlough scheme during the Covid pandemic, it set out a dual national and local “proportional property tax” based on property values.

Dr Leunig wrote: “These proposals would make it easier and cheaper to move house, for a better job, or to be near family, as well as being fairer. It should not be the case that a terrace house in Burnley pays more than a mansion in Kensington – and it wouldn’t be under these proposals.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “The best way to strengthen public finances is by growing the economy – which is our focus. Changes to tax and spend policy are not the only ways of doing this, as seen with our planning reforms, which are expected to grow the economy by £6.8bn and cut borrowing by £3.4bn

“We are committed to keeping taxes for working people as low as possible, which is why at last Autumn’s Budget, we protected working people’s payslips and kept our promise not to raise the basic, higher or additional rates of Income Tax, employee National Insurance, or VAT.”