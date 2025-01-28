Reeves and Starmer turn to pension funds in bid for growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are turning to Britain’s pension funds in a desperate bid to unlock cash for investment and get the economy growing.

The prime minister and chancellor are loosening the rules around how pension funds invest, allowing them to plough surplus funds into the wider economy.

The changes, which the pair will unveil at a roundtable of business leaders in the City, come after a barrage of criticism over the government’s handling of the economy since coming to power six months ago.

Since the general election the economy has flatlined, while the chancellor’s October Budget lumped businesses with higher taxes and wage bills, leading to major firms laying off thousands of staff.

open image in gallery Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves are loosening the rules around how pension funds invest ( PA Wire )

In a bid to win back credibility with business chiefs on Friday, Ms Reeves will paint the pension fund reforms as part of an “urgent mission” to “tear down the biggest barriers to growth, taking on regulators, planning processes”.

Officials believe that around three in four defined contribution pension schemes are in surplus, with around £160bn of cash that could be invested in the economy left on the table.

The changes will let employers take surplus cash from their pension schemes to either invest in supplies and equipment for their business or to hand more benefits to employees.

Sir Keir added: “To achieve the change our country needs requires nothing short of rewiring the economy. It needs creative reform, the removal of hurdles, and unrelenting focus. Whether it’s how public services are run, regulation or pension rules, my government will not accept the status quo.”

The roundtable meeting, which will be attended by chief executives including Lloyds boss Charlie Nunn, Nationwide boss Debbie Crosbie and Tesco chief Ken Murphy, comes after the chancellor sought to rally Labour MPs behind the government’s growth mission on Monday night.

Addressing the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), Ms Reeves highlighted action ministers have already taken on growth, name-checking deputy PM Angela Rayner, energy secretary Ed Miliband, culture secretary Lisa Nandy, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and environment secretary Steve Reed.

open image in gallery Ms Reeves is expected to use a speech this week to endorse proposals for a third runway at Heathrow ( PA Wire )

The government has already announced plans to slash regulation in order to get the economy growing, including Ms Reeves last week pinning her hopes on a boom in commuter towns in the UK.

She has promised to “take an axe to red tape that slows down approval of infrastructure projects”, revealing planning system reforms to allow more houses to be built near commuter train stations.

But on Monday night, she told a tense PLP meeting: “Have we done enough? No.

“We must go further and faster. Because the cost of living pressures are still very real for working people across Britain. And the only way we can turn this around is through economic growth.”

Ms Reeves prepped Labour MPs for a much-hyped speech she will deliver on Wednesday focused on the economy, adding it will be about “growth built on the platform of stability, investment and reform”. She is widely expected to use the speech to give her controversial backing for the expansion of Heathrow and other London airports.

A spokesperson for Rachel Reeves said Brentford and Isleworth MP Ruth Cadbury, whose constituency would be affected, was the only MP to speak out against the potential expansion of Heathrow. They added there was otherwise “overwhelming support”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir and Ms Reeves will meet business chiefs in the City of London on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir and Ms Reeves have repeatedly cited economic growth as the government’s number one priority, with officials fearful that a failure to grow the economy and boost living standards ahead of the next general election will see Labour lose its majority.

The Office for National Statistics this month said the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in November, after falling by 0.1 per cent in each of the previous months.

Highlighting the government’s desperation to get the economy moving again, Ms Reeves threw the gauntlet down to colleagues who might oppose Labour’s planning reforms and deregulation drive.

She told the PLP meeting: “Will that growth come easy? No. There are no easy routes out.

“There are always reasons for government to say ‘no’.

“Over the past six months as chancellor, my experience is that government has become used to saying ‘no’. That must change. We must start saying ‘yes’.”

Experts welcomed the government’s pension funds shake-up. Investment Association policy, strategy and innovation director Jonathan Lipkin said: “Unlocking surplus capital from defined benefit schemes has the potential to both boost UK growth by opening up investment opportunities for companies and their stakeholders, as well as the possibility of higher pensions for scheme members.”

Director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) Zoe Alexander said: “Lowering the legislative threshold for allowing returns of surplus could potentially encourage trustees, in conjunction with their employers, to adopt a more ambitious mindset and take on slightly riskier investment strategies for their defined benefit assets, including greater investment in UK assets.”