Rachel Reeves attempted to play down the urgency of getting a US trade deal over the line despite pressure building on her to do so amid dire predictions about the UK economy.

With the clock ticking on Donald Trump’s 90-day pause for US tariffs coming to an end in early July, the chancellor tried to not blink over the potential desperation of the UK position as she attended an International Monetary Fund (IMF) summit in Washington.

The IMF had warned that with Trump’s tariffs of at least 10 per cent, the UK would have the highest inflation in the west of 3.1 per cent, while growth for 2025 was downgraded from 1.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent.

But despite these warnings the chancellor told ITN in Washington that she is in “no rush” to get a trade deal done and pledged that any deal “will need to be in the British national interest”.

She said: “I believe that we can secure an agreement with the United States. We're not going to rush into a deal. We want the right deal in Britain's national interest. We can all see that the world around us has changed. We've got to respond to those changes.”

But the chancellor, who is due to meet US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, continued Sir Keir’s strategy of publicly praising and supporting the US president who has put the world’s economy at risk with his threat of international tariffs and undermined to the efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine

When she was asked whether President Trump “can be trusted”, Ms Reeves responded: “Absolutely.”

She went on: “There's a good relationship between the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and our prime minister, Keir Starmer. We saw that when the prime minister visited the White House recently, and also in the continued dialogue between our two leaders. And I look forward to working with my opposite number, Scott Besant, to advance those conversations.”

During a three-day visit to the US, Ms Reeves is set to hold meetings with G7, G20 and IMF counterparts about the changing global economy. She will make the case for open trade that provides stability for businesses and security for working people.

The chancellor will underline the importance of tackling barriers to trade to kickstart economic growth, supporting businesses and putting more money in working people's pockets.

Speaking earlier at the World Economy Summit, Ms Reeves claimed the US president was “keen to do a deal with the UK, reflecting the closeness of that relationship."

She also suggested she would look to go beyond a deal on tariffs, including a "technology partnership" and "building on the close relationship we have on security and national defence".

She said: "This isn't just about damage limitation, it's also about what the next step is."

Adding that she would like to see a reduction in tariffs and non-tariff barriers on both sides of the Atlantic, Ms Reeves said: "I think that can be a bilateral process between our two countries to remove those remaining trade barriers that do exist, and if we work on that basis there is a deal to be done that will benefit industry both in the UK and the US and jobs in our countries as well."

Ms Reeves avoided a question on which unnecessary barriers to trade she would like to see removed between the UK and US. This came amid fears that the UK may need to cut back on food safety standards to appease US demands to sell chlorinated chicken in Britain.

The Independent has previously revealed how JD Vance is leading efforts to force Britain to backtrack on hate speech and online safety laws as well as a digital services tax in a so-called defence of free speech as part of a trade deal.

The chancellor is also resisting pressure to change course on her economic policy despite warnings she will have to make more cuts or borrow more.

In particular, she made it clear that election pledges not to raise income tax, national insurance for employees or VAT will not be broken.

She told ITN: “We've made that commitment in our manifesto and we will honour the commitments that we made to the British people. British people are still concerned around the cost of living.”

With talks set to conclude on 19 May over a Brexit reset in parallel discussions with the EU to the US talks, Ms Reeves has also hinted at a potential compromise on a youth mobility scheme, that would allow young people to live and work freely in Europe for two years.

Pressed on the issue she refused to rule out the scheme, saying: “Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment. We made a clear manifesto commitment to bring down net migration and for no return to free movement within the European Union. It is important that we determine who comes into our country and those things are not up for negotiation.