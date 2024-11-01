Rachel Reeves’ value for money tsar to be paid £950 a day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The government’s new value for money tsar will be paid a day rate of £950, the equivalent of a £247,000 annual salary.

David Goldstone, who will take up the position of chairman of the new Office for Value for Money, will effectively be on a higher pro-rata salary than the prime minister.

Rachel Reeves announced during her Budget speech that Mr Goldstone was being appointed to “help us realise the benefits from every pound of public spending".

David Goldstone will take up the position of chairman of the new Office for Value for Money, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced during her Budget statement ( PA Wire )

A statement from the Treasury later confirmed he will advise the chancellor on decisions ahead of the government’s upcoming spending review.

“This will include conducting an assessment of where and how to root out waste and inefficiency, undertaking value for money studies in specific high-risk areas of cross-departmental spending, and scrutinising investment proposals to ensure they offer value for money,” the Treasury said.

Mr Goldstone has been linked to a series of projects and departments which have spent huge amounts of taxpayer cash, including HS2 and the London Olympics.

Delivery of the 2012 games, for which Mr Goldstone oversaw the funding, cost £9.35bn, almost four times the initial estimate.

Mr Goldstone was criticised by the Commons public accounts committee after taking a £168,000 bonus on top of his £311,000 salary for overseeing the long-delayed and hugely costly renovation of the Palace of Westminster.

Mr Goldstone was previously chief executive of Parliament’s Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority ( Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme/PA Wire )

He was chief executive of the Houses of Parliament Restoration & Renewal Delivery Authority for four years before standing down in August.

He has role as the Treasury’s board representative for the HS2 high speed rail project, which he took up in June, is a bid to stem further cost overruns. The project is currently almost twice over budget, having had a significant amount of the original planned line cut.

Mr Goldstone will be in his new post for a year and is expected to work an average of one day a week, picking up the £950 day rate - equivalent to £247,000 for a year of full-time work. Sir Keir Starmer is paid £167,000 in his role as PM.

Mr Goldstone will be supported by a team of 20 civil servants in the Treasury.

He said: “I am honoured to have been appointed by the Chancellor and Chief Secretary to this important role. I look forward to working within government over the coming year to bring renewed focus to ensuring we deliver maximum value for the public in how money is spent.”

It is an independent role and he is not an employee of the Treasury.