‘Keir Starmer Needs You!’: Tories launches Facebook page targeting Reform voters

Conservative Party has used the iconic ‘Lord Kitchener Wants You’ poster to inspire their latest attempt to go after the Labour leader

Alicja Hagopian
Data correspondent, Politics
Monday 17 June 2024 17:31
Keir Starmer has been targeted by the adverts
Keir Starmer has been targeted by the adverts (REUTERS)

The Conservative Party has launched a Facebook page named “Keir Starmer needs you”, specifically targeting Reform voters.

The Facebook page is being used by the Tories to launch World War I-style advertisements featuring Keir Starmer. The party has spent more than £20,000 on the ads since they were launched on 13 June, according to non-profit Who Targets Me.

The Meta (Facebook) ads feature a video of a WWI-era army poster replaced with Labour leader Keir Starmer’s face. The videos are captioned “Keir Starmer needs YOU to vote for Reform and give him a blank cheque”.

The ad can be seen on Facebook
The ad can be seen on Facebook (Conservative Party)
The iconic picture of Lord Kitchener that inspired it
The iconic picture of Lord Kitchener that inspired it

The videos end with the words: “Don’t risk Labour for the rest of your life”, before a call for Reform voters to vote Conservative.

Analysis by Who Targets Me found that the ad has been mostly viewed by over-55s, and overwhelmingly by men.

(Conservative Party)

Sam Jeffers, co-founder of Who Targets Me, explains that the Tories’ campaigning has been primarily negative and attack-focused.

“The Conservative digital campaign is currently overwhelmingly negative, going so far as to create entirely separate accounts to run attack ads in order to keep those messages away from the Tory brand and cut through to voters,” he said.

“Each week of the campaign to date, their messaging has pushed their dire warnings a little further, to the extent that in the last few days, many of their ads seem to suggest that, if you don’t vote Tory, Labour won’t just win, but will be in power forever.”

The Independent has looked into the cost of all of the main parties’ social media campaigns, and you can read more about that here.

