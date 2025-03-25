Reform UK donor almost lost OBE for saying ‘someone should kill’ Sadiq Khan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major Reform UK donor almost lost his OBE over social media posts in which he said someone “should kill” London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, it has emerged.

Charlie Mullins said he was accused of “bringing the honours system into disrepute” and was told by the Honours Forfeiture Committee that they were “minded to recommend to His Majesty that your OBE be revoked” over the comments.

The multimillionaire Pimlico Plumbers founder has accused Sir Keir Starmer of seeking political revenge against him because he has repeatedly criticised Labour since the general election.

open image in gallery Charlie Mullins said he was a victim of political revenge by Sir Keir Starmer ( PA Archive )

But Cabinet Office sources pointed to the makeup of the Forfeiture Committee, of which a majority of the members are independent, and said claims it is politically motivated “are completely unfounded and inaccurate”.

In 2023, Mr Mullins was suspended from X for tweets he posted about Sir Sadiq, including one in which he said “someone should kill him”. The entrepreneur also replied to one user who called for him to stand for election against the London Mayor, saying: “I am on it, and it’s time to dump the Muslim mayor”.

He later apologised “unreservedly” and withdrew the remarks.

Another instance centred on a GB News discussion about Carol Vorderman, which she described as “sexist”. In the clip, he questioned whether she could “represent the RAF good like that with her t*** hanging out”. He later apologised for the comment on air.

open image in gallery Charlie Mullins was suspended from X for saying ‘someone should kill’ the Mayor of London ( PA Wire )

Mr Mullins said the committee wrote to him informing him it was considering stripping his honour over the interactions. He replied with submissions from his lawyers and was then told no action would be taken.

After revealing the Forfeiture Committee’s probe, Mr Mullins told the Daily Telegraph: “They think that because I’ve opened my mouth and spoke the truth, they think they’re going to shut me up. Well they ain’t.”

Mr Mullins was awarded his OBE in the 2015 new year honours list for services to plumbing, having built the Pimlico Plumbers empire after leaving school with no qualifications.

open image in gallery Charlie Mullins also made a comment about Carol Vorderman which she described as ‘sexist’ ( Getty )

He has since regularly criticised the UK government, often from his primary home in Marbella, Spain, ramping up his attacks since Sir Keir’s landslide election win in July. Mr Mullins has given tens of thousands of pounds to Reform and has discussed standing as an MP with party leader Nigel Farage.

The Forfeiture Committee is convened as required by the prime minister and its sole role is to pass recommendations for forfeiture of honours to the King once its decision has been made.

Mr Mullins and the Cabinet Office have been approached for comment.