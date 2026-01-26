Full list of Tories who have defected to Farage’s Reform after Suella Braverman becomes latest recruit
The former home secretary has become the latest right-wing Tory to join Nigel Farage’s party
Former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK.
The right-winger told a Reform UK veterans event in London on Monday that she had resigned her Conservative Party membership of 30 years.
Ms Braverman said she would represent her constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville as a Reform UK MP with immediate effect.
It comes on the heels of the high-profile defection from the Conservatives of Robert Jenrick and brings the number of sitting MPs in Nigel Farage’s party to eight.
They join Nadhim Zahawi, Lee Anderson, Nadine Dorries and Danny Kruger among the Conservatives joined Reform in the past two years.
Here are the other Conservatives who defected to Reform UK:
Lee Anderson
Mr Anderson was elected in 2019 as an MP for Ashfield for the Conservative Party; he defected to Reform UK in March 2024 and has since become Chief Whip. He retained his seat as a Reform UK MP in the 2024 general election.
Jonathan Gullis
In December last year, Mr Gullis announced he had defected to Reform UK - over a year after he confessed he’d been unable to find permanent employment since losing his seat as Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent North in the 2024 general election. He was a Tory MP from 2019 to 2024 and briefly had a stint as party deputy chairman from March 2024.
Nadine Dorries
After 25 years as a Conservative Party member, Ms Dorries announced she was leaving for Reform UK in September last year. The former politician was MP for Mid Bedfordshire from 2005 to 2023 and served as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from 2021 to 2022 under Boris Johnson.
David Jones
Last summer, the former cabinet minister and MP for Clwyd West defected to Farage’s party after over 50 years as a member of the Conservative Party. He represented the Clwyd West constituency from 2005 until 2024.
In his parting statement, Mr Jones said: "Today, Reform UK is the party that best represents my views - and, I believe, those of many others who have become disillusioned with the two old major parties."
Dame Andrea Jenkyns
After a career as Conservative MP for Morely and Outwood from 2015 to May 2024, Dame Andrew left the party for Reform UK in November that same year. She later announced her candidacy for Reform in the 2025 election for the newly-created position of Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire last year and joined the party’s decision-making board.
Danny Kruger
Mr Kruger, MP for East Wiltshire, previously Devizes, since 2019, was one of the more high-profile defectors to Reform UK in September last year. He told a press conference: "This is my tragic conclusion, the Conservative Party is over, over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left."
Lucy Allan
Former MP for Telford from 2015 to 2024, Ms Allan stood down in the last general election and was suspended from the Conservative Party for publicly supporting the Reform UK candidate for that same constituency she formerly represented.
Sir Jake Berry
After serving as MP for Rossendale and Darwen from 2010 to 2024, Sir Jake defected to Reform last July. As an MP, he was Chairman of the Conservative Party briefly in 2022 and served as minister of state for the Northern Powerhouse and local growth from 2017 to 2020 under both Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Anne Marie Morris
Last year, Ms Morris joined Reform UK to head up their social care policy. Prior to this, she was the Conservative MP for Newton Abbot from 2010 to 2024. During her 14-year term in office, she twice lost the party whip for a period of nine months between July and December 2017, and then again between January and May 2022.
Marco Longhi
In January last year, Mr Longhi defected from the Conservative Party to Reform UK and is now president of Turning Point UK. The former MP for Dudley North had been a member of the Conservative Party since 1999.
Ross Thomson
Formerly MP for Aberdeen South between 2017 to 2019, Mr Thomson was a key supporter of Boris Johnson. In June last year, he announced he had defected to Reform UK, saying "only Reform have the courage and answers to the issues facing Scotland and the United Kingdom”.
Chris Green
Mr Green defected to Reform UK in December last year. He served as MP for Bolton West from 2015 until 2024.
Lia Nici
Ms Nici defected from the Tories to Reform in December after a career as MP for Great Grimsby between 2019 and 2024. She served as assistant government whip for Liz Truss in her brief stint as prime minister in 2022.
Ben Bradley
The former Mansfield MP and Nottingham County Council leader announced his defection to Reform in December, stating that trust in the Tories "has gone" and "is not coming back". He has been appointed Reform’s head of local government action, and will focus on reducing council spending.
Nadhim Zahawi
The former Tory chancellor became the highest-profile politician yet to switch to Reform from the Conservatives at the start of January. Mr Zahawi, who served ministerial positions under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, said Britain “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister”. It was, however, said by some Tory sources that Mr Zahawi jumped ship after a request for a peerage was rejected by Ms Badenoch - a claim he dismissed.
Robert Jenrick
Mr Jenrick, who was sacked from the role of shadow justice secretary last Thursday, said of his defection: “If we don’t get the next Government right, Britain will likely slip beyond the point of repair”.
He added: “I can’t in good conscience stick with a party that’s failed so badly, that isn’t sorry and hasn’t changed, that I know in my heart won’t – can’t – deliver what’s needed.
“That’s why I resolved to leave. Because Nigel Farage has stood consistently, and often alone for what’s needed.”
Andrew Rosindell
Mr Rosindell has been MP for Romford since 2001. He was a shadow minister for home affairs under David Cameron, serving in that position from 2007 to 2010, before being made shadow minister for foreign affairs in November 2024.
His move to Reform brings the party’s number of MPs up to seven.
About it, he wrote on X: “Since joining the Conservative Party at the age of 14, I have been a loyal and committed supporter of the principles advocated by Margaret Thatcher that have always underpinned my own political beliefs.
“However, the time has come to put country before party.
“The failure of the Conservative Party both when in government and more recently in opposition to actively hold the government to account on the issue of Chagossian self-determination and the defence of British sovereignty, represents a clear red line for me.”
