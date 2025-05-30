Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Attorney General has drawn comparisons between calls for the UK to disregard international court rulings and the actions of Nazi Germany.

Speaking in London on Thursday, Lord Richard Hermer KC criticised the notion that the UK could breach international obligations, branding it a "radical departure from the UK’s constitutional tradition".

In a speech to the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) thinktank, Lord Hermer highlighted the historical context of dismissing international law, noting that similar arguments were made in Germany during the early 1930s. He said that the claims that international law can be "put aside" were made in the early 1930s in Germany.

Lord Hermer voiced concerns over what he sees as a growing sentiment within the UK, including within the Palace of Westminster, to abandon international legal constraints in favour of "raw power".

He cautioned against this approach, stating: "This is not a new song."

"The claim that international law is fine as far as it goes, but can be put aside when conditions change, is a claim that was made in the early 1930s by ‘realist’ jurists in Germany, most notably Carl Schmitt, whose central thesis was in essence the claim that state power is all that counts, not law."

Lord Hermer also said that because of what happened “in 1933, far-sighted individuals rebuilt and transformed the institutions of international law”. That is the year that Adolf Hitler became German chancellor.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has stopped short of calling for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as other Conservative figures such as Robert Jenrick have advocated.

However, she suggested the UK would have to leave the convention if it stops the country from doing “what is right”. Shadow justice secretary Mr Jenrick said Lord Hermer’s remarks were “appalling”. “David Lammy tried that disgusting smear with Brexiteers and it didn’t work for him. It won’t work for Hermer either,” he added.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he would get rid of the ECHR, and told ITV in April that “we have to get back the ability to decide, can we really control our borders”.

Asked about Lord Hermer’s remarks, education minister Catherine McKinnell said they came as part of a “quite thoughtful speech about international law”. “I think any discussion around withdrawing from the international stage just supports people and the agenda of people like Putin,” she told Times Radio.

In his same speech to Rusi on Thursday, the Attorney General said “we must not stagnate in our approach to international rules” and that officials should “look to apply and adapt existing obligations to address new situations”.

“We must be ready to reform where necessary,” he added.