Reform UK under fire for putting teenagers in charge of vital public services

Reform UK is under fire for letting teenagers run vital public services after storming to power in councils across the country in May’s local elections.

The party has been criticised for letting 18-year-old George Finch run Warwickshire County Council, which has a budget of around £500m and assets of £1.5bn.

Now, some two months after it took over 10 councils in the local elections, it has emerged a slew of other high profile roles have been taken on by teenagers.

open image in gallery Charles Pugsley, left, and Joseph Boam, have been appointed to major jobs at Leicestershire county council ( @ReformNWL/X )

On Leicestershire County Council, Reform councillor Charles Pugsley, 19, has been made the cabinet member for children and family services, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Joseph Boam has been made deputy council leader and put in charge of adult social care, having previously claimed that “depression isn’t real”, the paper revealed.

Both youngsters are reportedly opposed to councils flying flags in support of the LGBT+ community and disabled people’s rights, one of Reform’s first policies rolled out across local authorities.

Campaigners Hope Not Hate claimed Mr Boam had posted praise for misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate on a now-deactivated social media account. The same account contained the “depression isn’t real” remark, with fellow councillor’s complaining to Reform’s leader in Leicestershire.

Mr Boam has described the allegations as “fake news”.

A Conservative councillor and leader of the opposition on Leicestershire County Council expressed unease at the appointment of the pair in such high profile roles. Deborah Taylor told The Guardian: “I am a huge champion of young people and young councillors but what really concerns me is that new young councillors should be nurtured rather than being thrown in at the deep end to what can be a quite full-on role where there is exposure to some real trauma and difficult decisions.”

One social worker at the council told the paper: “There is some confidence that much of what is being delivered can’t be changed because it is statutory and underpinned by legislation. But there are areas were resources are being allocated on a ‘spend to save’ basis, such as early interventions for families who may, for example, have had multiple removals of children.”

open image in gallery George Finch runs Warwickshire County Council ( Facebook/Cllr George Finch )

The British Association of Social Workers said the roles are “very important” and oversee hundreds of millions of pounds in spending. Chair Julia Ross said she recognises the value of fresh perspectives, candidates for such roles should be experienced in running complex departments and a knowledge of their duties supporting some of the most vulnerable in society.

Responding to critics who have questioned his age, Mr Pugsley said on X: “Some say I’m young. I say that’s exactly what this role needs.

“I understand the challenges young people face today because I’ve been there. Now I’m making sure young voices are heard.”

But Green councillor Naomi Bottomley hit back, adding: “He also went to a private school and is a landlord, so I’m not sure he has quite the same experience as many vulnerable young people.”

Mr Finch took over as leader of Warwickshire County Council after his predecessor Rob Howard quit within weeks of being elected.

Mr Howard cited health challenges preventing him from “carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish”.

The change means Mr Finch, a former member of the Conservative Party, is now responsible for the council, with £1.5bn of assets and a budget of around £500m.

In an interview with The Telegraph after taking over, Mr Finch vowed to take on “the blob” and pointed out that “Mike Tyson was the youngest heavyweight boxer of the world”, aged 20.