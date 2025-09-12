There are too many Tory ‘rejects’ in Reform, says former Tory who joined Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Conservative councillor who defected to Reform UK has said the party has allowed too many Tory “rejects” to join.

Jim O’Neill, leader of the Reform group in Blackpool Council, said the party "starting to feel like the Tories 2.0... but only excepting their rejects" in a now-deleted social media post.

Mr O’Neill, who joined Reform after former leader Richard Tice took over in 2021, said the party “may be morphing into something I didn’t sign up for”, as reported by the BBC.

The Marton ward representative said that he wasn’t “against anybody with any political background joining Reform UK.

“There are some fantastic Conservative MPs and former Conservative MPs who could be, let's say, ideologically aligned with Reform."

Mr O’Neill said the social media post was “born of frustration” and he decided to take it down ahead of the party conference as he didn’t want it to look as though he was "attention seeking", although he stood by what he said, the BBC reported.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former high-profile Conservative Nadine Dorries, who defected to Reform UK, speak during the party’s annual conference (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

"If you're not prepared to question what's going on then you're probably not the right person to be fulfilling any kind of political office, because you do need to question these things."

Mr O'Neill refused to say whether he was planning to leave the party, adding: "I want to see what other announcements come out."

It comes as a number of Conservative figures have defected to Reform UK. Among the latest include Dame Andrea Jenkins, former Tory party chair Sir Jake Berry and former Wales secretary David Jones.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, an MP for Mid-Bedfordshire from 2005 to 2023, revealed her decision to defect in a column for the Daily Mail last week.

“The time for action is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage. Nigel and I will never agree about everything. Neither of us are political robots,” she wrote.

Ms Dorries also said that “it’s time for change” and “time make Britain great again”, declaring the Tory Party “dead”.

She wrote: “My decision to leave the party I’ve served for more than 30 years is possibly the most difficult I’ve ever had to make, and it has taken me 12 agonising months to reach.”

Ms Dorries, who was born in 1957 in Liverpool and grew up on a council estate, wrote in the Daily Mail: “I have known Nigel Farage for some considerable time, and no-one can deny that he believes in what he says because he’s been saying the same thing for more than 30 years.”

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.