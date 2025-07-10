Reform councillor suspended after being charged with assault at Pride event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform councillor has been suspended from her job with an MP after being charged with assault following an incident at a Pride event.

Mandy Clare, who worked in the office of Sarah Pochin, is due to appear in court on 8 August after being arrested at Winsford Pride on 28 June.

She was charged with assault and criminal damage and was later released on bail.

A spokesperson for Mrs Pochin, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, said the office has a “zero-tolerance policy” for “disorderly” conduct.

open image in gallery Amanda Clare, from Malpas ( Cheshire West and Chester Council )

“On 29th June 2025, we were made aware of serious allegations involving a member of staff. She was immediately suspended from her position pending the outcome of the investigation”, the spokesperson said.

“We operate a zero-tolerance policy towards any suggestion of disorderly or inappropriate conduct.

“While we fully respect the right to due process and a fair hearing, it would not be appropriate for the individual to continue in her role at this time.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said police were called to reports of a disturbance at Winsford Pride around 4.30pm on Saturday, 28 June.

They said: “Officers attended and arrested a 54-year-old woman. Amanda Clare, of Malpas, has since been charged with assault and criminal damage.

“Clare has been bailed and is next due to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Friday 8 August.”

They added it was important to remind people that criminal proceedings against Clare are live and that she has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings,” they said.

open image in gallery Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Clare’s suspension comes just days after Reform MP James McMurdock said he will not return to the party after resigning the whip over questions related to Covid loans.

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock “removed the party whip from himself” last week, pending the outcome of an investigation relating to allegations around “business propriety during the pandemic”.

It follows an investigation by The Sunday Times that alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic, one of which had no employees.

Mr McMurdock is the second Reform MP to leave the party following the departure of Rupert Lowe earlier this year, who now also sits as an independent.

Mr Lowe was expelled from Reform in March amid allegations of bullying, which he has strongly denied.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.