Reform candidate reprimanded for using status as a magistrate to influence colleagues
Sarah Pochin’s ‘behaviour fell below the standards expected of a magistrate’, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said
Reform UK’s candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was previously reprimanded for using her status as a magistrate to influence colleagues, it has emerged.
A finding of misconduct was made against Sarah Pochin by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) in 2018 during her time as a magistrate – a role she held for 20 years.
The JCIO found Ms Pochin had used her status as a magistrate to influence the views held by her colleagues in a political context at a meeting.
The watchdog also found she breached confidentiality by publicising the complaint levelled against her, saying her “behaviour fell below the standards expected of a magistrate”.
However, Reform UK dismissed the allegations, first reported in the Liverpool Echo, as a “politically motivated attack”.
Ms Pochin previously served as a Conservative councillor in Cheshire East, before standing as an independent and then joining Reform.
It comes just days before the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which will see both Reform and the Conservatives attempt to overturn Labour’s 15,000 vote majority in what is considered to be a safe seat for the party. The area has been held by Labour for more than 40 years.
The by-election was called after ex-Labour MP Mike Amesbury resigned following his assault conviction for punching a constituent.
In a statement confirming the rebuke on July 3, 2018, a spokesperson for the JCIO said: “The Lord Chancellor and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb on behalf of the Lord Chief Justice have made a finding of misconduct against Mrs Sarah Pochin, a magistrate assigned to the Cheshire area for using her status as a magistrate to influence the views of her colleagues in a political context.
“In addition, she breached confidentiality by publicising the complaint made against her. The Lord Chancellor and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb considered that Ms Pochin’s behaviour fell below the standards expected of a magistrate and have issued her with formal advice.”
It comes despite Ms Pochin previously telling The Independent she is a “clean candidate”.
“Reform are absolutely vetting to the hilt because the Conservatives and the Labour Party want to find anything to shut Reform down because we're a threat to both national parties now”, she said.
A Reform UK spokesperson told The Independent: “This matter had nothing to do with Sarah Pochin’s conduct as Presiding Justice in Court.
“The comment was made in a private meeting and was used by the Conservative Party as a politically motivated attack. No further action was taken.
“Sarah went on to serve a further seven years with great distinction as a magistrate in the Chester and Crewe courts.
“In March this year she honourably resigned as a Presiding Justice to campaign in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and was thanked for her past service to the Magistracy. This speaks for itself.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments