Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK’s candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was previously reprimanded for using her status as a magistrate to influence colleagues, it has emerged.

A finding of misconduct was made against Sarah Pochin by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) in 2018 during her time as a magistrate – a role she held for 20 years.

The JCIO found Ms Pochin had used her status as a magistrate to influence the views held by her colleagues in a political context at a meeting.

The watchdog also found she breached confidentiality by publicising the complaint levelled against her, saying her “behaviour fell below the standards expected of a magistrate”.

Sarah Pochin and Nigel Farage in Reform UK’s campaign office in Runcorn ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

However, Reform UK dismissed the allegations, first reported in the Liverpool Echo, as a “politically motivated attack”.

Ms Pochin previously served as a Conservative councillor in Cheshire East, before standing as an independent and then joining Reform.

It comes just days before the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which will see both Reform and the Conservatives attempt to overturn Labour’s 15,000 vote majority in what is considered to be a safe seat for the party. The area has been held by Labour for more than 40 years.

The by-election was called after ex-Labour MP Mike Amesbury resigned following his assault conviction for punching a constituent.

In a statement confirming the rebuke on July 3, 2018, a spokesperson for the JCIO said: “The Lord Chancellor and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb on behalf of the Lord Chief Justice have made a finding of misconduct against Mrs Sarah Pochin, a magistrate assigned to the Cheshire area for using her status as a magistrate to influence the views of her colleagues in a political context.

“In addition, she breached confidentiality by publicising the complaint made against her. The Lord Chancellor and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb considered that Ms Pochin’s behaviour fell below the standards expected of a magistrate and have issued her with formal advice.”

It comes despite Ms Pochin previously telling The Independent she is a “clean candidate”.

“Reform are absolutely vetting to the hilt because the Conservatives and the Labour Party want to find anything to shut Reform down because we're a threat to both national parties now”, she said.

A Reform UK spokesperson told The Independent: “This matter had nothing to do with Sarah Pochin’s conduct as Presiding Justice in Court.

“The comment was made in a private meeting and was used by the Conservative Party as a politically motivated attack. No further action was taken.

“Sarah went on to serve a further seven years with great distinction as a magistrate in the Chester and Crewe courts.

“In March this year she honourably resigned as a Presiding Justice to campaign in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election and was thanked for her past service to the Magistracy. This speaks for itself.”