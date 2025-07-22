Reform UK council leader says police should be able to ‘shoot people if necessary’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK council leader has said police should be given the power to “shoot people if necessary" as the party launches a crackdown on crime.

Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran said police forces should have “the proper backing” to shoot those who pose a risk to officers or members of the public.

Speaking to Times Radio, she said: “We must give our police force the proper backing to be able to do their job, to catch the criminals, to shoot people if necessary, if they feel that that person is going to present a real and present danger to either themselves and the police or to members of the public.

open image in gallery Linden Kemkaran said police should have the power to shoot people if necessary ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“You know, look at the police that have been dragged through the courts simply for doing their job. I think it's disgusting.

“I think what we need to do, if a police officer discharges their firearm because they genuinely think that either their life, their colleagues' life or members of the public lives are about to be put in danger, that police officer should not be dragged through the courts and be held up like a criminal when they're not.”

Ms Kemkaran was discussing Reform’s plans, outlined on Monday by Nigel Farage, to launch a wave of tough-on-crime measures.

She said it is a “miracle if you see a police officer on the streets” because there are not enough officers.

And the Reform politician said whenever she does see an officer “I feel sorry for them, because I know that if they do their job, if they actually try and stop a crime from being committed, the chances are they'll find themselves in court being held up for gross misconduct”.

She appeared to be referring to cases similar to the trial of firearms officer Martyn Blake, who fatally shot 24-year-old Chris Kaba in Streatham, south London, in September 2022.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has pledged a tough on crime approach ( Getty )

The government has backed a law change to allow officers in specialist roles such as Mr Blake’s anonymity up to the point of conviction if they are accused of murder.

There were claims that Mr Blake was left with a bounty on his head after his trial, and questions were raised as to whether he should have been prosecuted.

Asked whether she believed more police should have guns, Ms Kemkaran said “not necessarily”.

She added: “That is a very slippery slope, we do not want to end up like America.

“But I think what we need to do if a police officer discharges their firearm because they genuinely think that either their life, their colleagues life, or members of the public lives, are about to be put in danger, that police officer should not be dragged through the courts and be held up like a criminal.”

Her comments came after Reform promised to halve crime in five years if the party gets into government.

Speaking at a press conference in Westminster on Monday, Mr Farage said: “Reform will be the toughest party on law and order and on crime that this country has ever seen.

“We will aim to cut crime by half in the first five years of a Reform government. We will take back control of our streets. We will take back control of our courts, of our prisons.

“If you’re a criminal, I am putting you on notice today that from 2029 or whenever that may be, either you obey the law or you will face very serious justice.”

The Reform leader said bobbies on the beat should be “big strapping male” officers because society needs criminals to “slightly fear the police”. He promised a “higher and physically tougher standard of police officer on our streets”.

Mr Farage’s plans also included using prison places overseas in places such as El Salvador to free up prison places in the UK.