Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an inquiry following claims a Reform UK councillor broke election law by offering ice creams to voters.

Leicestershire Police said the investigation was assessing whether so-called “treating” – providing food, drink or entertainment to influence voters – had taken place in May during the local elections.

The ice cream van is reportedly owned by the family of former Leicestershire County Council deputy leader Joseph Boam, who was removed from the post by his party in August, three months after being elected as a councillor.

The controversy has sparked calls for Mr Boam to be suspended by his local party pending the outcome of the police probe, with Leicestershire’s Conservative group saying the allegations bring “the county council into serious disrepute”.

The 22-year-old was one of 25 Reform UK candidates elected to the county council in May, attracting 1,601 votes (44 per cent) in the Whitwick division.

open image in gallery Joseph Boam was previously the deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council ( Leicestershire County Council )

Leicestershire Police said in a statement confirming details of the inquiry: “The force received a report from a third party of an ice cream van outside a polling station in May 2025.

“This is being assessed as to whether this constitutes treating under electoral malpractice.”

Mr Boam has been approached for comment and is reported to deny any wrongdoing, having yet to be contacted by the police.

In a video posted on social media in August, Mr Boam was described as a Reform UK “grassroots hero” and told viewers he worked with his father making sheds, adding: “We have also brought back my great great grandfather’s ice cream company, G Boam and Sons Pure Ices, originally founded in the 1920s, bringing a piece of our town’s history back to life.”

The councillor, a former KFC worker, said he was also involved in property renovation, aiming to turn a derelict chapel into a home.

Reform UK was accused of serving up a “plate of chaos” in late August when Mr Boam was removed from his role as deputy council leader.

In an open letter to the leader of Leicestershire County Council, the leader of Leicestershire Conservatives, Deborah Taylor, said: “Following a report I have received this evening (Monday) I was shocked to hear that Mr Boam is being investigated by Leicestershire Police for electoral malpractice.

“The serious allegations against Mr Boam states that he tried to influence voters by giving away ice creams outside a polling station in May 2025.

“In my view, this brings the county council into serious disrepute and Mr Boam should be suspended immediately, pending the outcome of the police investigation.”

In August Ms Taylor said it came as no surprise that Mr Boam had been “shown the door after just three months” as he was “wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgment to bring anything of value to the position.”

But the BBC reported that Mr Boam denied the role was "too much", saying he did not agree to being removed.

Electoral Commission guidance for candidates and agents states that a person would be guilty of “treating” if either before, during or after an election they directly or indirectly give or provide any food, drink, entertainment or provision to corruptly influence any voter to vote or refrain from voting.

The offence requires a corrupt intent and does not apply to ordinary hospitality.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.