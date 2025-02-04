Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has topped a YouGov voting intention poll for the first time.

Nigel Farage’s right-wing party has beaten the Labour Party to take the lead for the first time in the poll published on Monday.

The poll showed that if a general election were held tomorrow 25 per cent of British voters would choose Reform, 24 per cent would pick Labour, and 21 per cent would vote for the Conservatives.

YouGov, who conducted the poll for The Times, said that Reform's one-point lead over Labour in the poll is within the margin of error.

The survey of 2,465 people over February 2 to 3 gave Reform its joint-highest score to date, up from 23 per cent in its previous poll on 26-27 of January.

Labour dropped three points when compared to the January survey. The Lib Dems and the Greens remain unchanged with them securing 14 per cent and nine per cent respectively.

Farage took to X/Twitter to share the poll, stating: “Britain wants Reform.”

The poll also shows that only 60 per cent of people who voted Labour in July would do so again now, and one in four Conservative voters would now vote Reform.

Around 43 per cent of Tory voters were in favour of the two parties merging.

Men were more likely to vote Reform UK than any other political party, with 29 per cent of them backing them.

On Sunday, it was revealed in another poll that Reform was on course to unseat more Labour MPs than Tories at the next general election.

And, just six months after Reform formed a bridgehead in parliament with five MPs, that poll revealed it would win 76 seats if an election were held now, with 60 of these currently held by the Labour Party.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage spoke at a rally last week (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Reform overtook the Conservatives in every major poll last week for the first time, with Techne’s weekly tracker for The Independent putting the party one point ahead of the Tories on 24 per cent.

Farage told The Independent that this is just the beginning of a slide for the Tories, warning the party will now “start to fall quickly”.

Hope Not Hate chief executive Nick Lowles told the paper the polling should be “a wake-up call for everyone”.

He added: “Reform UK is emerging as a major political force in Britain. The idea that Reform hurts the Conservatives more than Labour is plainly nonsense. As our polling graphically shows, the vast majority of seats Reform would win if there was an election today are from Labour, as are most of the seats they would take on a swing of 3 per cent or less.

“Strong anti-immigration views were dominant among those who voted Reform in the 2024 general election, but those who have begun to support the party since then have far more diverse views.

“This includes a sizeable group of voters who are actually quite positive towards the benefits of immigration and multiculturalism but increasingly feel the main parties have failed and it is time for something new.”