Create safe routes for refugees across the Channel to stop people drowning, MPs tell government

A cross-party group of MPs has called for the government to create safe routes for refugees to cross the channel, following the death of another man in the sea on Thursday.
The group, which includes Conservatives from Boris Johnson's own party, says that "sufficient alternative safe routes need to be provided by the Government to discourage asylum seekers from using gangs and making unsafe crossings".
The latest casualty occurred when a small boat carrying about 40 people began to sink in French waters.
Lifeboats as well as French and Belgian helicopters took part in a rescue operation after the boat got into difficulty – but the man lost his life.
The latest statement has been signed by Conservative MPs Caroline Nokes and David Simmonds, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron, Labour MP Neil Coyle and House of Lords cross bencher Lord Bishop of Durham Paul Butler.
The signatories, supporters of the Refugee, Asylum & Migration Policy Project, say agreements need to be put in place to help people who have reached Europe and have family in Britain to claim asylum legally.
And they say more refugees should be resettled in the UK from their current "very low" rates.
The government has responded to a surge in crossings by using tougher criminal sanctions on people who make it across safety, and giving Border Force new powers to force people making crossings to turn back.
Most people trying to cross the channel manage to outwit the Home Office and make it to shore, with more than 10,700 estimated to have successfully crossed in small boats this year.
Hundreds of people a day are currently reaching the UK in small boats. People who reach the UK have a right to claim asylum under British treaty obligations, though unauthorised entry is illegal under domestic law.
"It is a terrible tragedy that a man lost his life yesterday trying to cross the English Channel. Our thoughts are with his friends and family and with all those directly involved in this awful incident," the parliamentarians say.
"It is important to remember that behind every journey to the shores of the UK is a personal story. We all support the aim of eliminating criminal gangs profiteering from desperate people with no regard for the value of life. In debating the best approaches, it is vital that we continue to remember that when we talk about people arriving in small boats on our shores - these are individual men, women and children who have risked their lives.
"Sufficient alternative safe routes need to be provided by the Government to discourage asylum seekers from using gangs and making unsafe crossings. Currently refugee resettlement numbers are very low - these numbers need to be increased with a long term multi year commitment to ensure that Local Authorities can plan effectively. We believe it is important to expand the reach of the resettlement routes to areas where asylum seekers to the UK originate.
"To prevent asylum seekers from making desperate journeys from Europe to reunite with family in the UK, there needs to be agreements in place to enable asylum seekers in Europe with family in the UK to be able to join them in order to claim asylum. It makes sense for families to be together and to be able to reunite safely.
"Refugees who come to the UK will often say they feel they have a connection here; through family and friends, speaking English or because they come from countries which have historical, colonial ties with the UK. The UK has a reputation for being a place where human rights are protected and freedom of speech upheld. We have an asylum system whose purpose is to decide the merit of an asylum application as opposed to an approach based solely on their method of entry."
The signatories say they "represent a diversity of opinion on the Nationality and Borders Bill currently going through Parliament", which includes many of the government's proposed anti-migrant measures.
And they say the debate must recognise "the humanity of those who have to flee their homelands and seek protection no matter how they arrive in the UK".
Responding to the MPs, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Yesterday’s tragic loss of life following an incident in French waters underlines the terrible dangers of small boat crossings and why we must work together with the French to prevent callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people.
“We have a proud history of welcoming those genuinely fleeing persecution and have helped tens of thousands of refugees build a new life in the UK. Since 2015, our resettlement schemes have welcomed more than 25,000 men, women and children seeking refuge — more than any EU country.
“Through our New Plan for Immigration we will strengthen safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees from regions of conflict and instability, and discourage dangerous journeys.”
