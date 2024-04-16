When is the deadline to register to vote in the local and London mayoral elections?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are just hours left to register to vote in the upcoming local, mayoral and police commissioner elections taking place on 2 May.

Potential voters who have not yet registered, or are not sure if they are eligible, have until 11.59pm on Tuesday night to submit their application.

This can be done online on the government’s register to vote website.

Nearly 2,700 council seats in England are up for grabs across 107 local authorities, while 37 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales will also be chosen.

Polls are also taking place to elect some of the most high-profile mayors in the country, including in London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

Around 44 million people are estimated to be eligible to vote in the elections on 2 May, but as many as seven million people are either incorrectly registered or missing from the register entirely, according to the Electoral Commission, which oversees all elections in the UK.

All voters in England and Wales will be able to cast a ballot in at least one election on May 2 ( PA Archive )

Some 43,037 applications were made on Monday, the highest for a single day so far this year and some way above the previous peak of 31,496 on 2 April.

An average of 26,968 applications to vote were made per day in the week to 15 April, up from 25,552 the previous week and 20,220 a fortnight ago.

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “Today is the last day to register to vote ahead of the elections on 2 May.

“Only people who are registered can have their say on issues important to their local area, so don’t delay.

“Registering to vote is quick and easy – all you need is your name, date of birth, address, and National Insurance number.

“Those previously on the register who have recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.”

All voters intending to cast a ballot in the elections on 2 May will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on 24 April, which can be done online here.

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, with the government saying they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud. The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

A report by the Electoral Commission suggested at least around 14,000 people – 0.25 per cent of voters – did not vote in those elections after being unable to show an accepted form of photo ID at their polling station.

Some 33,677 applications for a voter authority certificate (VAC) have been made so far this year, government figures show.

The average number of VAC applications per day stood at 859 in the week to 15 April, down slightly from 865 the previous week, but up sharply from 507 a fortnight earlier.

Just 8 per cent of VAC applications in the most recent week came from people under 25, while 3 per cent came from those aged 75 and over.

Applications from 55 to 64-year-olds accounted for 29 per cent of the total, followed by 45 to 54-year-olds (22 per cent), 35 to 44-year-olds (17 per cent), 25 to 34-year-olds (12 per cent) and 65 to 74-year-olds (9 per cent).