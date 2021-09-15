Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?

Boris Johnson has started his long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the tubulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Downing Street source said: “The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”

Removed

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary, a position he has held since 2019.

Mr Williamson has faced regular criticism of his handling of how children would receive an education through the pandemic, which saw schools closed and the 2020 fiasco in the awarding of A-level and GCSE grades.

Robert Buckland has lost his position as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, positions he has held for seven years.

After being sacked, he said it is “on to the next adventure”.

Robert Jenrick has been sacked as Housing Secretary in his role at the head of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, a role he was in for just over two years.

He said it had been a “huge privilege”, saying he will “continue to support the Prime Minister and the Government in every way I can”.

His sacking followed his department’s unlawful approval of Tory donor Richard Desmond’s housing development in east London, as well as the ongoing cladding scandal, Grenfell inquiry, and government’s attempts to have 300,000 new homes built a year.

Amanda Milling loses her position as Conservative Party chair. The sacking comes weeks ahead of the Tory conference in October.

Reshuffled

Dominic Raab has become Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary after being moved from Foreign Secretary.

The demotion is believed to be the result of a lengthy meeting between Mr Raab and Mr Johnson over his handling of the evacuation of British citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan last month.

Mr Raab has been succeeded by Liz Truss, who has been promoted from International Trade Secretary to Foreign Secretary.

Remains

Priti Patel remains in her position has Home Secretary and Rishi Sunak stays as Chancellor of the Exchequer.