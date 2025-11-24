Two House of Lords peers face suspension after breaking lobbying rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two prominent members of the House of Lords are facing suspension after being found in breach of parliamentary conduct rules related to potential financial gain.

Separate inquiries concluded that Lord Dannatt, a former head of the British army, and Lord Evans of Watford violated regulations prohibiting the provision of parliamentary services for "payment or reward".

The independent Commissioner for Standards’ findings and recommendations were subsequently upheld by the Lords Conduct Committee.

This led to Lord Dannatt receiving a four-month suspension, while Lord Evans faces a five-month exclusion from the chamber.

Neither peer challenged the Commissioner’s conclusions or the proposed sanctions. Both suspensions are pending agreement by the House of Commons before they officially take effect.

The investigations were launched in response to comments made by both peers to undercover journalists.

Lord Dannatt was found to have showed a “clear willingness to undertake activity that would have amounted to paid parliamentary services” during his conversations, but no money was exchanged.

The suspensions of Lord Dannatt and Lord Evans are pending agreement by the House of Commons before they officially take effect

Evidence later emerged of three separate cases in which Lord Dannatt had provided parliamentary services in return for payment.

These involved corresponding with ministers and officials on behalf of companies in which he had a financial interest and, in two cases, attending a meeting with a minister or senior official.

The firms involved were UK Mitrogen, Teledyne UK and Blue International Holdings.

The Conduct Committee said it gave “due weight to Lord Dannatt’s expressions of remorse and recognition of the potential damage such cases cause to the reputation of the House”.

But it added: “The key aggravating factor in the case was the fact that there were four separate findings of breaches of the code. The sheer number of Lord Dannatt’s improper interactions with ministers or officials, and their duration over a period of two years, justify a significant sanction.”

It was alleged that Lord Evans offered “cash for access” during meetings with undercover journalists posing as potential clients of a company, Affinity, owned by the peer’s son.

Lord Evans held one-third of the shares in the company.

The Commissioner said Lord Evans failed to act on his personal honour when he told undercover journalists he would be willing to introduce them to MPs, given his financial interest as a shareholder in Affinity.

It was also found that Lord Evans had sponsored events at the House of Lords on behalf of the company and approached members of the House of Lords to speak at those events, thereby providing parliamentary services to the company in which he had a financial incentive.

The Commissioner also concluded that Lord Evans broke House of Lords events rules as tickets for the events were advertised for sale at above cost price.

Lord Evans of Watford is set top receive a five-month ban from the House of Lords

The events were used to promote and drum up business for Affinity and Lord Evans, as sponsor of the events, “failed to satisfy himself that the events complied with the House’s rules”.

In a statement, Lord Dannatt said: “The Commissioner found that I had breached the Code of Conduct over these three matters.

“For the record I would add that the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists also investigated the two UK-based matters and concluded that I had not conducted consultant lobbying.

“I deeply regret the Commissioner’s findings regarding my personal honour and I decided that the honourable course of action was not to waste the Conduct Committee’s time by appealing against the findings but to accept the appropriate sanction.

“I accept further that ignorance of all aspects of the Code of Conduct does not constitute a defence and that registration of my interests with the Registrar of Lords’ Interests and my declaration of my relevant interests in correspondence and at meetings, as occurred in all three matters, was insufficient.

“I also understand that acting in the national interest in good faith, which was my motivation in the three matters, is not an excuse or justification for breaching the Code of Conduct.

“At nearly seventy-five no one is too old to learn lessons and I hope that these activities will be placed in the context of my 56-years public service.”