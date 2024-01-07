Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been forced to defend his flagship Rwanda plan after leaked documents suggested he harboured significant doubts about the controversial scheme – and argued for it to be scaled back.

The prime minister said it had been his job when chancellor to scrutinise "every proposal" that involved spending taxpayers’ money.

But he insisted that it would be was "wrong" to infer from that that he did not back the policy to deport asylum seekers.

But the prime minister repeatedly said he had not read the documents, leaked to the BBC, which have led to accusations he has been “conning” the public over the plan.

Mr Sunak was unsure the plan to deport asylum seekers would achieve its ultimate goal, to deter channel crossings, a month before it was unveiled by then prime minster Boris Johnson, according to the papers.

He was also concerned about the cost of sending asylum seekers to the African country and wanted to limit the numbers.

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Sunak said: "My job (was) to ask probing questions of every proposal that crossed my desk as chancellor.

"Whether you have doubts about it or not, you shouldn't come to it with a preconceived notion that everything is fine when you are spending taxpayer’s money, of course you shouldn't.

"You should always ask probing questions, you should always approach things from a position of scepticism to ensure that you get value for money for taxpayers. That is the job of the chancellor and the Treasury when things crossed their desk.

"But to infer from that that I don't believe in the scheme or the principle of deterrence is wrong. I was doing my job to get good value for money for taxpayers.

"I went through that process, funded the scheme with the prime minister and, as Prime Minister myself, I have made sure that we have a similar deterrent working with Albania, and I have made the point that it is because Albania is working that we should have confidence that the Rwanda scheme will work too."

more follows...