Sunak issues apology to Samba community after ‘ruining shoe for everyone’

Rishi Sunak has issued a “fulsome apology” to fans of Adidas Samba trainers after being accused of ruining their credibility when he was pictured in a pair.

The Prime Minister said he has been wearing the German sportswear giant’s classic trainers “for many years”.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Sunak – who claimed he is a “longtime devotee” of the brand – was shown wearing the white trainers during an interview in Downing Street.

British GQ magazine said that “in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone”, while footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack told The Times it could prove to be “the death knell” for the retro trainer.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio “I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community. But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas – and others, in fact – for many, many years.

“The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago – my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. I haven’t looked back since. So I’ve been a longtime devotee.”

He added: “That pair (in the video) I did buy, but I’ve had Adidas trainers for a very long time.”

But Mr Sunak, who has also faced questions about the short length of his trousers, said he is “intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I’m wearing”.

The PM has previously been questioned about his fashion sense - mainly his short trousers.

A clip of the prime minister interviewing Gordan Ramsay went viral in 2021 as millions were drawn to the shortness of his trousers as he sat down.

Mr Sunak’s bespoke tailor, Henry Herbert, defended his fashion style, telling The Independent it “was more professional”.

This time the length of the prime minister’s trousers was brought up by The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole during an interview on Wednesday (3 April).

Mr Sunak said: “Well I don’t think they are that short.”

Pushed on whether he thought his style was trendy, he added: “I tend not to like lots of baggy, baggy stuff at the bottom of my ankle.”