Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted at tax cuts in Wednesday’s mini-budget to help families with soaring fuel bills, but admitted: “I can’t solve every problem.”

Speaking days ahead of his crucial spring statement, Mr Sunak urged voters not to be “scared” by the looming cost-of-living crisis, and promised: “Where we can make a difference of course we will.”

But he appeared to acknowledge that whatever package he delivers will not be enough to cushion the blow of historic surges in the cost of petrol, heating and other essentials, telling voters: “It’s not going to be easy.”

His Labour shadow Rachel Reeves said Mr Sunak should this week make good on his claims to be a “low-tax chancellor” by ditching his planned 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions (NICs), scrapping VAT on fuel and raising a windfall tax on energy firms to help families with bills.

“Wednesday is an historic moment for the chancellor, for him to show whether he really understands the challenges that people are facing at the moment,” Ms Reeves told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

She cited parents who had told her they are skipping meals to ensure their children eat and pensioners who turn the heating off in cold weather to keep bills down.

“For those people and millions of others up and down the country, we need more than warm words from the chancellor,” said Ms Reeves. “We need the chancellor to do the things that will relieve that pressure on the cost of living.”

In a series of interviews ahead of his spring statement, Mr Sunak refused to reveal details of the package which he is planning to unveil.

He set his face once more against scrapping or delaying the NICs increase on employees and employers, due to come into effect in April.

And he poured cold water on foreign secretary Liz Truss’s plea for defence spending to be increased from 2 per cent of GDP closer to the 5 per cent levels of the Cold War era, saying that the military had already received generous increases in recent spending settlements.

But he left the door open to a rise in National Insurance thresholds to take the poorest out of the tax.

And he did not rule out a cut of up to 5p a litre in fuel duties, demanded by 50 Tory MPs in a joint letter, saying that he recognised the need for prices at the pump not to be “prohibitively expensive”.

“I want to be honest with people that it’s not going to be easy,” Mr Sunak told BBC1’s Sunday Morning.

“I wish government could solve absolutely every problem, that I could fully protect people against all the challenges that lie ahead.

“I can’t do that, but what I would say is I will stand by them in the same way that I have done over the past couple of years. Where we can make a difference, of course we will.”

Mr Sunak said it was clear that the UK’s sanctions on Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine were “not cost-free for us here at home”, after wholesale prices for oil and gas spiralled upwards.

Defending his position as the chancellor who has increased taxes by the largest amount for at least 70 years, he said that none of his immediate predecessors had had to deal with war on the continent of Europe, a pandemic and the worst recession in centuries.

“We’ve had to take some difficult decisions to restore the public finances,” said the chancellor. “Would I have preferred not to have had to do that? I would have done.

“But I do believe they are the right and responsible decisions for the long-term economic security of this country and we’ve done it in a fair way.

“Going forward, my priority is to cut tax and put money back in people’s pockets. You saw that in the autumn Budget. I was very clear about that. And the direction of travel over the rest of the parliament is that.”